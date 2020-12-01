Student aid not hampered by pandemic

As the coronavirus has forced many people out of work, parents and college students have had a harder time paying for tuition, and according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, first-time enrollment has declined this year.
However, Northeastern State University hasn't seen any changes in students searching for assistance, according to Dr. Teri Cochran, director of student financial services.
"NSU has not seen an increase in its financial aid and scholarship applications," said Cochran. "It's really about the same as last year at this time."
As long as RiverHawks met the requirements of the grant, scholarships or loan they applied for, they were able to receive them this year. And the school and Congress were able to assist students who received unexpected expenses early this year.
"Last spring, NSU was able to issue a one-time grant of CARES money to eligible students to assist with additional expenses due to the pandemic," said Cochran.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, when there are unusual situations or circumstances that impact someone's federal student aid eligibility, federal regulations give financial aid administrators discretion or professional judgement on a case-by-case basis.
With adequate documentation to make adjustments to the date elements on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid that impact the students' Expected Family Contribution, they can thereby gain a more accurate assessment of their family's ability to contribute to the cost of education.
"So if a student or parent of a dependent student has experienced a loss of income or increased expenses due to the pandemic or in general, they can check with the financial aid office at their institution about a professional judgment," Cochran relayed.
Despite the unprecedented times people are now living in, it won't stop them from moving forward with their work or education goals.
So students will continue to seek financial aid and assistance through scholarships, and Cochran does not expect any problems in the future for them.
"As long as the student meets the eligibility requirements for the aid, they shouldn't foresee any issues," she said.
For more information about receiving federal financial aid, visit studentaid.gov.
