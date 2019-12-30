Student enrollment in Oklahoma public schools tops 700,000

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the first time in history, Oklahoma public school enrollment exceeds 700,000 students.
The state’s annual student count shows 703,650 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2019-20 school year, an increase of 5,064 over last year’s total. The figures were collected Oct. 1, and released early December by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
As in previous years, Oklahoma City and Tulsa Public Schools maintained the number one and two positions among the 10 most populous districts. Enrollment totals for the largest districts included district-sponsored charter school students: 6,616 for Oklahoma City and 2,834 for Tulsa. The third- through 10th-largest districts in descending enrollment order were Edmond, Moore, Putnam City, Broken Arrow, Epic One-on-One, Norman, Union, and Midwest City-Del City schools.
Demographic information showed little change in the racial and ethnic makeup of Oklahoma students since fall 2018. Just over half of the state’s students were Hispanic, American Indian, black, Asian/Pacific Islander, native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, or members of two or more races, while 48% of students were white.
To view the spreadsheets with state, district and site totals, visit https://sde.ok.gov/documents/state-student-public-enrollment.
