Tahlequah Public Schools is hosting a summer arts camp at Tahlequah Middle School where kids are learning about theater.
TMS music teacher Amy Wright is overseeing the camp where she is teaching students about different components of theater, including music, acting, and stage production. Over the course of two weeks, students will prepare for their final project, a performance of Peter Pan.
Wright said that camps like these are important for student development because they offer hands-on experiences not normally afforded during regular school hours.
"It is an opportunity to work with kids in a forum that they wouldn't get during the class time. It is very intensive. We get about nine days with them. They will learn how we put a production together. They learn about the lights, the stage and how it works and all aspects of the show," said Wright.
Students from third to eighth grade are invited to participate from throughout and beyond the school district. Many students return every year for this camp, and after they graduate from the system, many come back to help with the students by running lights, sound, pulling curtains, and acting as stage managers.
"We want to include all people so that they know that productions are not just about who is on stage. It takes everyone to do this," said Wright.
TPS's production of Peter Pan will take place on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Tahlequah High School. The public is welcome to attend. It is a free show, but attendees are encouraged to give at the door.
The district has received private donations which will offset many of the production costs.
"We are fortunate enough to have the funding to pick some backdrops that will come from New York City, as well as costumes," said Wright.
For those who are interested in participating in a production of Peter Pan, TPS is holding a second session that will take place from June 14-24, and slots are still open. The two-week camp costs $80, which can be paid at the TPS Board of Education. Students attend the camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"Camps help to keep kids occupied. It has been demonstrated that kids who are involved in activities like the arts or athletics tend to stay out of trouble. Camps also help teach them to make good choices in life. Kids that are in the arts tend to go on to college. Theater helps teach kids to stay focused. It is something they can carry on, even if they never do this again," said Wright.
Abby Keys, TMS principal, has observed that camps like these help to bring students together, especially from the elementary schools. Many of these students will become classmates when they reach middle school, so camp allows them to get to know each other.
"We love hosting all three elementary schools and mixing them with our middle school students who come together to creatively create something great," said Keys. "This is an opportunity for them to foster exploration and try something new."
Zoey Farris is one of the camp attendees, and she has enjoyed her time at the camp.
"I chose to do camp because it's my third year and I've been coming here since I went into the third grade. I liked it the first time, so I kept doing it every year. I was excited for Peter Pan. There's a lot of lead parts and there's a good chance I'll get one," said Zoey.
It is Ryan Altaffer's first time attending the camp. He decided to join after learning that the school would be putting on Peter Pan.
"It is my first time. I like Peter Pan a lot. I like acting, and I like dogs. The dogs are my most favorite part," said Ryan.
Abby Vadhatipour is a Fort Gibson student who has been attending the camp for years. This is her final year to participate before she goes on to high school.
"It's been fun. I like the jokes we all made. I like making the friends I have made," she said.
To younger students, she recommends that they should be nice to each other and pay attention to their teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.