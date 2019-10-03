Students, businesses benefit from intern program

High school seniors may have the world ahead of them, but many are already diving in.
Some are taking classes through concurrent enrollment offered between Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center. Now, seniors also have the opportunity to see what different careers entail by participating in the internship class at THS.
Careers teacher Lisa Bookout began the internship program last year with a handful of students. This school year, 52 students are participating in the class.
"I contribute it to word of mouth from last year's interns, and to the seven-period day," said Bookout.
Students use a two-period block for their internship each school day, unless they have concurrent enrollment with another school. Some of that time is earmarked for traveling, so the students may only get an hour or so on the worksite.
At the beginning of the semester, the students spent time with Bookout to assess skills and interests. They developed resumes, did some role play, and discussed professionalism.
The seniors receive grades based on employers assessments, weekly emails with Bookout, and a final project.
"Many of them don't know how to send an email with full words and sentences," said Bookout. "I am tracking these students."
Bookout said there was initial resistance from local employers, but now that the program is in place, more business owners have opened up to it.
"Most people have embraced it when I can sit down with them face to face," she said.
Last year, students weren't able to work at Northeastern Health Systems, but six students are there this semester. Other locations participating in the program include Tahlequah Lumber, Start, Go Ye Village, KB Signs, Hatfield Eye Clinic, Cherokee Phoenix, and the Tahlequah and Northeastern State University police departments.
"We're always looking for places to intern," said Bookout.
At KB Signs, Ken Richards thinks the program is beneficial if the student and business are paired up right.
"I'm not a day care. I'm looking for someone with a good attitude and who wants to learn," he said. "Having the same interests helps."
His current intern landed in the right place. Richards said she is doing really well and he wouldn't mind hiring her if she didn't plan to go away to college.
"I enjoy showing her stuff because she wants to learn, and retains what she learns," said Richards. "We all benefit because by teaching her, and I'm learning, too. Plus, it's good with her having a younger opinion. I can ask her if things looks good."
Along design work, the THS senior has helped with bookkeeping, customer service, and job quotes.
"She's only one hour a day. There's only so much we can do in one hour," said Richards, who added he is pleased overall with the program.
Some employers prefer their employees to be 18 years old or it is required due to safety concerns.
Transportation can cause issues with some students be able to get to job locations. THS may provide transportation for some of them.
"I'm grateful our school district has been willing to take on interns. We have interns at every site, except Sequoyah," said Bookout.
Seniors are helping the school district by working in art and music classes, helping in the information technology department and libraries, assisting special education classes, working alongside the football trainer, and more.
After the first semester, the students can change locations if there is another available.
If a job or career is popular and the number of participating employers in that field is limited, Bookout said some students would be switched out after nine weeks.
"A lot want to be vets or dentists, but there aren't that many places to intern," said Bookout. "They're figuring out that in the real world, there's a lot of paperwork."
While students may think they know what they want to do, getting hands-on experience may change their minds. One who thought they wanted to be a dental assistant decided it involved too much blood. Others had to try a couple of jobs before finding the right one for them, such as the student who ended up working in the auto repair shop at a car dealership. He got hired on, and will also be attending ICTC for classes.
Senior Donald Rost is interning at Tahlequah Lumber, and doing basic jobs and shadowing Janice Hughes in receiving.
"It's pretty great to experience stuff while still being in school," said Donald, who works two hours every school day. "I've learned how things work here, and that every item has its own code or number to identify it."
Hughes said Ronald has been helpful.
"He's a pretty good helper. He's doing a lot of tasks I'd grab someone else to do," she said. "There's a learning curve as with any new employee."
She thinks the internship program is beneficial.
"It gives them a chance to experience life in a real-world setting," said Hughes. "It gets them prepared for life out of high school. It's good for young people to learn things like that, and not just be thrown into life."
Bookout is excited about what she calls an awesome program.
"They get to do amazing things, and they're getting employed," she said.
