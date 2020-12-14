While this year has been filled with unique challenges and changes, Oklahoma Bar Association is keeping its tradition in celebrating the 45th annual Law Day by holding an art and writing contest for all Oklahoma students.
This fun, educational contest is designed to stimulate discussion and understanding of the law among young Oklahomans.
The theme for this year's contest is "Advancing the Rule of Law Now," which was selected to remind all that "we the people" share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.
Coloring sheets for prekindergarteners and kindergarteners and writing and art prompts for those in grades 1-12 are available at www.okbar.org/lawday.
Winners will receive awards and cash prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate.
Winning entries will be published in the Oklahoma Bar Journal and posted to the OBA website. Entries are due Jan. 15 to P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by the U.S. Congress in 1958, is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law.
The idea for Law Day and its activities were conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
The local Bar Association can also be contacted.
