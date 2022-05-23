The Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Camp application deadline has been extended to June 10.
Students, grade 9-12, are invited to attend the free overnight camp at Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus, July 17-22. Participants and their chaperones will stay in NSU residence halls.
The camp is geared to students who want to help their school and family become more prepared for emergency situations. Students will learn about community action planning and gain basic emergency response skills. At the end of the camp, all participants, including adult chaperones, will get a 20-hour Community Emergency Response Team certificate.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to this camp again after the pandemic forced us to postpone for two years,” said NSU camp liaison Andi Smith. “The camp is a great chance for students to develop leadership capabilities while having fun. They will leave with the basic life skills needed to improve the safety and resilience in their homes, schools, and communities. Preparing these students is the greatest gift we can give them.”
Individuals and teams can sign up at https://forms.gle/WbK9CQw4UuPFynWd6.
Since 2019, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security have worked with local emergency managers, tribes, volunteer agencies, youth and FEMA Region 6 to develop the Oklahoma Youth Preparedness Council. The council educates Oklahoma youth in emergency preparedness to develop future generations of resilient adults.
To learn how you can support the council and the OKYPC camp, visit nsualumni.com/okyouthcert. For more information, contact tracey.bender@oem.ok.gov.
