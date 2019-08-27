Students delve inside computers with coding class

The Tahlequah Public Library hosted its first Beginning Coding Club on Monday afternoon, giving youngsters a peek into the inner workings of computers.
Although Monday's class was for those in grades 4-6, on Thursday, the Coding Club will be for grades 7-12. Each age group will have two other opportunities to learn more about coding computer programs, as one a month is held in September and October.
"One of the biggest job sectors in the coming years is coding," said Gerran Walker, TPL technology specialist. "When we are coding, you know what the goal is. You have to figure out the steps to get there. You have to write a program. The computer doesn't have a mind of its own."
Walker has been with the Tahlequah library for a little over a year, but she has worked for the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System for 11 years, with much of that time spent in Muskogee.
"As a library system, all full-time employees have goals. One of mine was to increase the number of activities for school-aged children. I thought coding would be a fun one to get into," said Walker. "I also do one at Go Ye Village, helping with whatever computer and phone problems they have."
While 14 yougsters had preregistered for Monday's class, 10 showed up. Walker said not as many older students had signed up for the other class, but she knows high schoolers tend to be busier. She said classes such as these are good for homeschoolers and those enrolled in virtual school.
Each class has its own separate topics, so those who may have missed the first class won't be behind for the second one. The next one will focus on 3D printing and the code used for that, and the third class will be about programming robots.
Monday's meeting started with a video from the PBS "Crash Course" series about computer science, including its history. The word "computer" was first used in 1613 in the book "The Yong Mans Gleanings" by Richard Braithwait. This computer meant a person who does calculations, and this term still applied to people into the 1950s.
"These were people who did math. Almost all of them were women," said Walker.
One website used in the Coding Club was hourofcode.com, which is a free site. The home page states it's for ages 4-104. Hour of Code is used by educators and parents to teach children how to code. With various levels, each "game" is marked for the age level, from pre-readers through high-schoolers.
Dragon Blast was the game they started off with, and it uses block code. This simplifies the numerous lines of code into blocks, which are dragged and dropped by the user to make motions, sounds and more.
They allow the user to make things such as games, websites, interactive videos.
The block code is usually reserved for sixth-grade students and below.
"It's easier for them to get used to instead of typing out thousands of lines of code," said Walker.
"This is playing with blocks. It isn't what real computer code looks like. It has parenthesis, semicolons, brackets. If you miss one little semicolon or half a bracket, it will crash," said Walker.
She then showed the students how to view the source code of a website. One level of Dragon Blast had 95 lines of code. The PBS homepage had 1,370 lines of code.
As the students built and tested their code, they would sometimes get an "oops" screen. They then had to debug the sequence.
"The 'oops' isn't bad. It's part of the process. You keep going back and debugging and debugging, and eventually you have something that works how you want it to," said Walker. "Once you send code out into the world, you can't fix it. That's why we have updates to websites or applications."
Scratch is another simplified type of coding using JavaScript, a scripting language. It was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Some of the kids had used Scratch before at school or had books about it.
Mulan Zhang, 10, had coded before Monday.
"It's not that challenging whenever you get to know it," she said. "I like how it makes the characters move."
For the older group, Walker will still use Hour of Code, but more of the advanced sites and lessons.
"It's a bit more intense for the older students. We'll actually be looking a real code," she said.
Walker had a cart filled with books about coding, 3D printing and technology.
She had also used the 3D printer to make blocks that said "code" and the attendees each got to take one home. For the next session about 3D printing, they will not only learn about how coding helps in the Maker Space, but they will make keychains with their initials.
While the Tech Center is closed for public use during the Coding Club, the Tahlequah library has eight other computers in the building.
Get involved
Students in grades 7-12 can attend the Beginning Coding Club on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library. The next one for grades 4-6 will be Sept. 23.
Students can preregister for the club at the front desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.