Fourteen people gathered at the Cherokee National Prison Museum Saturday to learn how to make traditional pucker-toe, Cherokee-style moccasins.
The class was taught by Cherokee artisan Danielle Culp. She's been teaching this class for four years and has been making moccasins for 16. She learned to make moccasins to compete for the Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council.
"It takes practice," said Culp.
Students sat facing each other along the outside of two long tables so they could watch and listen to Culp’s instructions. She explained that Cherokees have been making pucker-toe style moccasins, a center-seam style of footwear, for many generations. They only use one piece of leather per shoe, so the moccasin does not have a particularly thick soul.
Mike Walters, an enrolled member of the United Keetoowah Band, heard about the event from the Tahlequah Daily Press and was excited to learn how to make moccasins.
“I want to be able to teach our grandchildren the traditional ways of making moccasins,” he said.
He explained it is important for the older generations to pass on these kinds of arts to the youth.
Culp gave each student leather and an awl, and she demonstrated how to properly punch holes through the leather.
“Your string is always going away from you,” she said.
She warned her class that she would make them restring their moccasins correctly if they didn’t do it right the first time, because the smallest details affect the quality of the moccasin.
Culture is embedded in the arts, and to Cherokee artists like Culp, these workshops provide a space for the masters of the arts to instill cultural teachings to Tahlequah community members.
The event was well-received by its students, many of whom learned about it from social media. Pucker-toe moccasin-making is a part of a series of cultural programming that is being hosted by Cherokee Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.