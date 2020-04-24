Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock said locating students and getting the packets mailed out to them have been the biggest challenges for administrators and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most students have been contacted, but some have numbers and addresses that are no longer accurate.
"We continue to seek out those kids," Ashlock said. "Teachers contact students weekly, sometimes more often. They also have virtual office hours when they can be contacted."
While there is always a concern about students falling behind, Ashlock said they are doing the best they can, under the circumstances. The district has been posting educational and motivation links and information on its Facebook pages, including ones dealing with mental health. Family and Community Engagement Director Lacie Davenport also works to connect people who need those services.
Sally Jordan has Heritage Elementary School students in grades 1-2, and one has high anxiety and worries a lot. Jordan has been focusing on their mental health more than their school work.
"My girls do school work daily, but I'm trying not to stress them out too much about turning in assignments. As long as they get online and do something educational so they can retain the skills they have, I'm happy," she said. "I've told their teachers my thoughts, and they agree, since you can't teach a traumatized kid."
Tahlequah High School CareerTech teacher Sara Estep said the district has been successful in providing an opportunity for students through a distance learning experience, but the students are still not getting the full experience.
"Most parents are taking time to be involved with their students' work and seem in good spirits, considering the circumstances," said Estep. "Many of my students are missing school and what the school environment and school activities offer. They miss being in sports, clubs, and socializing, as well as learning from a teacher in class."
Her co-worker, Tracy Bloom, thinks all involved are missing the interactions they have at school, but are using technology to learn together and be more interactive.
"I feel like as a community we are growing stronger together through these circumstances and will be appreciative of our learning in the school classroom environment, when we return," said Bloom. "CareerTech classes deal with real world experiences, and wow, what an experience we are all receiving, together!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.