Students get dose of reality with budget exercise

Students at Tahlequah High School got a first-hand look at what life is like as an adult with their first “Reality Check” event.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has an education committee, and Amanda Lamberson sits on it. Lamberson said she saw a post on Facebook from Yukon schools describing how students are assigned a random annual income before visiting various booths. She passed the idea on to the local Chamber.
“We’ve been working on it for about six months and trying to get it all figured out,” said TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed.
Each booth features housing, insurance, internet, food, transportation, and miscellaneous expenses.
“It’s called, ‘Reality Check,’ because as a student, you don’t think about life outside of your parents house. You’re not paying for your internet. You’re not paying for your insurance, and there’s all of these things you’re not paying for that you’re not thinking about until, all of a sudden, you have to go get your hair cut and have to pay for it yourself,” said Reed.
Debbi Peterson teaches world history and economics at the high school. She explained that students go through an economics class and learn the basis of finances and management.
“We had three salary categories, and they drew out of a cup what salary they would get,” said Peterson. “I had them, based on stuff we do in our [financial] literacy class, figure out their gross monthly income, and from there, they had to determine how much taxes get taken out.”
Then they figured out their net monthly to calculate exactly how much money they had to pay for monthly purchases.
“They had to guesstimate what they thought rent would be and how much utilities cost,” she said.
The students will return to class Thursday, March 24, and tell Peterson which expenses surprised them and whether they budgeted their monthly spending “without going to into debt.”
“They are discussing not budgeting enough money in one category, so taking from one area and adding to another. When they get hit with a medical expense, they realize they should have gotten health insurance,” said Lamberson.
One student approached Peterson and said budgeting his monthly finances wasn’t fun, as he only could afford a “flip phone and an empty house.”
“The students are absolutely taking something away. I've heard comments like ‘I'm going to need a side job,' or ‘I'm going to have to live with my mom forever,' or ‘I'm going to have to sit in my empty apartment bored because I don't have any money,’” said Lamberson.
Senior Hunter Clay said the project was more difficult than he expected.
“I had to redo it a couple of times because some things I thought were going to be expensive weren’t, and I found out you don’t need the best cell phone in the world because you’d rather be living somewhere,” said Clay.
Em Roberts, another senior, she said the salary she drew in class was $45,000 a year.
“Health insurance isn’t as expensive as I thought it was, so I’m going to get health insurance instead of just avoiding that for my whole life," Roberts said.
Insurance was made optional for students to teach a value lesson.
“That’s why you see police, fire and medical ‘chance’ cards; the fire department is looking at what house you have. If you own your home, then you may have a fire and you never know if that’s going to happen as a homeowner,” said Reed.
Hypothetically, if students don’t have insurance budgeted for their homes, and there’s a fire, it’s going to be costly.
“Your budget is shot just by that, and it’s teaching the value of insurance for home, auto and health insurance,” said Reed.
Lamberson said they learned a few things during the inaugural event that will help make next year even better.
“But overall, everyone is very happy with the results,” she said.
