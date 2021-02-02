Blaine Jones of Tahlequah and Bailey Ross of Watts have been nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to an announcement Tuesday by Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-02.
Jones, a Tahlequah High School student, and Ross, a Westville High School student are two of seven nominees from Oklahoma's Second Congressional District to the country's service academies. Nominations are available for the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Receiving a nomination from a congressional office is the first step in the process of attending a service academy and a nomination does not guarantee admission.
"Attending a service academy is an invaluable experience that shapes young men and women into our next generation of leaders," Mullin said. "This year, there was more interest than ever in applying to the academies and I am honored to nominate seven students for three of the academies. I wish these bright applicants the best as they continue the application process."
The other nominees are listed with their hometowns and high schools.
U.S. Naval Academy:Rowan Howell, Beggs, Lakeside High School; Blake Simmons, Muskogee, Muskogee High School; and Christian Tidwell, McAlester, McAlester High School.
U.S. Air Force Academy: Coby Buck, Durant, Calera High School.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point: Henry Auer, Lenapah, Oklahoma Union.
