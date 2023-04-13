Area students have started looking at next year's national and international trips with a group that offers them a chance to see parts of the world they would otherwise never get to experience.
Ann Meigs, an eighth-grade English/language arts teacher at Tahlequah Middle School, said the trips are not sponsored by any of the area schools, but by Education First's educational tours. The 50-year-old organization has offices all over the world, and allows high school and middle school students, as well as some parents, to travel.
"They reach out to teachers and they do educational trips through the teachers, so we're able to get this information out to our kids and take them on these trips," said Jordan Stewart, Tahlequah Middle School American studies teacher.
Meigs has been an EF tour leader for seven years, and has taken kids to Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and Puerto Rico. She said she hopes students get college and career readiness from the trips, as well as developing awareness, empathy, and respect for others with diverse backgrounds.
"I want them to step outside of their comfort zone. I want them to try unfamiliar foods," said Meigs. "I want to help them create memories and make friends from places they never thought possible. EF opens doors and minds."
Meigs will be taking a maximum of 40 high school, middle school, and adults on a 12-day trip to Ireland, Scotland, London, and Paris with EF. Stewart said she will be taking 15 to 20 middle school and high school students on a four-day trip to D.C. for a separate excursion.
Stewart said there are not many qualifications for the trips, other than a student's grade level, responsibility and maturity, and the ability to pay for the experience, which depends on what trip someone takes.
"They're getting to get out of their usual environment and go experience something new," said Stewart. "They're getting to experience cultures, arts, and educational opportunities. They're getting out into that new environment, and they're also building their own skills and their own confidence to go out into the world."
Scholarships and discounts are offered for the expense portion of the experience, covering transportation, hotels, airfare, tour guides, security, and more.
Both trips will be taking place around June 2024, and is the first time local kids will be going since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody wants to get back to normalcy," said Meigs. "It's exciting to have that comfort [of normalcy]."
Abby Keys, TMS principal, said she appreciates the opportunities the trips present to students.
"I am hopeful we have several take part in this experience that possibly they wouldn’t get on their own," said Keys.
Those wanting to get involved with the trips can email Stewart at stewartj0421@gmail.com or Meigs at ann.meigs19@gmail.com.
"It's really important to us to get the kids outside of Tahlequah and get them to see the world," said Meigs. "There's nothing better than having them experience anything, just even learning how to navigate an airport or ask where the bathroom is in a strange place. It's fun opening their eyes."
