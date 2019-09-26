Children are benefiting from the generosity of an anonymous donor and the enthusiasm of the staff at area libraries.
All 15 sites in the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System have been hosting Family Literacy Nights and giving away free books during Library Card Sign-up Month, per the donor's request.
The three-year grant for the system requires that certain topics or themes be covered each year, according to Cherokee Lowe, branch manager at the Hulbert and Kansas libraries. For 2019, it was literacy nights and buying books to give away.
By purchasing through Scholastic, the district got a really good deal on books for pre-readers through sixth-grade, according to Lowe.
"We got 1,200 books for each library," she said. "We usually buy 300 to give away at Christmas, so this will last a while. After this event, we can give them away whenever."
Lowe said she was thinking about inviting local schools to tour the library and then giving each student a book to take home.
On Tuesday night, about a dozen children picked out their free books during the Hulbert Community Library Family Literacy Night.
The theme was "Toy Story," as Disney and Pixar's characters have joined with the American Library Association to promote Library Card Sign-up Month which is September. The characters from "Toy Story 4" are featured on posters and bookmarks in the libraries.
Kids who visited Hulbert's literacy night received sheriff's star badges - a nod to the character Woody - which they could write their names on. This excited 5-year-old Ben Dominguez, who goes by "911 Ben," as he likes police officers. This was his first library event and his family learned about it from a flier handed out at Hulbert Elementary School. Ben fit right in as a couple of classmates were there doing activities, too.
Each table in the Hulbert Community Library meeting room was set up as a station with an activity. Lowe had found "Toy Story" worksheets online which she printed and laminated so they could be done with dry erase markers and reused. Activities included color matching, mazes, pre-writing, counting, and sequencing.
Bonnie Kile brought her 6-year-old grandson Jack Peterson to the event. She likes the staff and volunteers at HCL.
"I've been bringing him since he was 9-months-old. I started him in the Summer Reading Program because he was an only child. Now, I bring his 4-month-old brother," said Kile. "I think it's helped a lot because he's top in his class in reading. His parents work and it gives him some place to come in the summer and after school."
Another area in the room was for a craft. Kids could make their own version of the "Toy Story" character Forky using plastic sporks, googly eyes, modeling clay, craft sticks, and WikkiStix, which are yarn pieces covered in non-toxic wax.
Snacks available included chips and cheese puffs, themed cupcakes, and fruit juice.
Each attendee could put their name in for chances to win a "Toy Story" book or one of two little green alien figures.
The aliens were the treasures found in the claw machine game in the movie, and Lowe had brought a miniature version of the game to the event. She had filled it with candy, sheriff's badges, green Army men, and other items which children took turns trying to win.
The highlight of the night was the free books. Children rushed to the table to rummage through and choose what looked good to them. Some even sat down to read a book immediately.
Check it out
The Kansas Public LIbrary, 200 W. Tulsa Ave., is hosting its Toy Story Family Literacy Night Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will feature activities, games, snacks, and more.
Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., will have its Family Literacy Night on Monday, Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Once children complete all activities, they will receive a free book. Cheese nachos and water will be available.
