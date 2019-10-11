Students seek Border Love donations

A group of Northeastern State University students will travel to the Mexico-United States border over Thanksgiving break to deliver supplies to those waiting for asylum. The trip is named Operation Border Love.
"Some of these people stay camped out on the border for years, hoping and praying for the day they will legally be accepted into the country," said Gemini A. Creason-Parker, graduate assistant.
Donations of supplies or funds to buy them are being accepted. All funds will be used to buy supplies. Suggested items for donation include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, socks, bars of soap, deodorant, lotion, tissues, gallon jugs of water, crackers, jerky, chips, cookies, canned foods with pop tabs, notepads, pens, pencils, crayons, and coloring books.
The students will be paying their own way, including gas, food, and lodging. To donate or for more information, contact Creason-Parker at creasong@nsuok.edu to donate.
