Students, faculty, representatives from Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities, and other supporters gathered at the state Capitol April 11 to show appreciation for the governor, Legislature, and state Board of Equalization’s ongoing support of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program and to encourage legislators to continue to fund the program.
State Regents’ Chair Michael C. Turpen provided opening remarks during the event, and Rep. Cyndi Munson, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Sen. John Michael Montgomery, Oklahoma State Senate; and Mike Jackson, executive director, Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, spoke to Oklahoma’s Promise students about the significant positive impact of the scholarship in their lives.
Oklahoma’s Promise was created in 1992 by the state Legislature to help more Oklahoma families send their children to college.
"Since 1992, more than 100,000 Oklahomans have earned the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship, helping them pay tuition at a time when a college degree and an educated workforce have never been more valuable," said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. "Oklahoma’s Promise encourages more students to aspire to college, prepare academically, and earn college degrees. We thank Governor Stitt and our legislators for continuing to keep that promise."
Nationally recognized as one of the country’s best college access programs, Oklahoma’s Promise is a transformational model that combines emphases on academic preparation and financial support for college. The scholarship pays tuition at any Oklahoma public college or university until the student receives a bachelor’s degree or for five years, whichever comes first. It will also cover a portion of tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private institution or for certain public career technology programs. The scholarship does not cover the cost of fees, books, or room and board.
Students must enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise in the eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade. Family income may not exceed the following levels at the time of application: $60,000 for families with one-two dependent children; $70,000, three-four dependent children; or $80,000, five or more dependent children.
To receive the scholarship upon high school graduation, students must achieve a minimum 2.50 GPA in 17 core courses that prepare them for college and an overall GPA of 2.50 or better for all courses in grades nine through 12. Oklahoma’s Promise graduates must attend class regularly, stay out of serious trouble, and avoid drugs and alcohol. A student’s family income must not exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled in college.
Students completing the Oklahoma’s Promise program continue to be successful academically, with high school GPAs – 3.47 average GPA – that exceed the state average, ACT scores that exceed those of non-Oklahoma’s Promise students, and higher-than-average freshman college GPAs.
The college-going rate of Oklahoma’s Promise students exceeds the state average for high school graduates. They also have above-average full-time college enrollment, persistence, and degree-completion rates. In addition, Oklahoma’s Promise college graduates are employed and remain in Oklahoma after college at a higher rate than non-Oklahoma’s Promise graduates. More than 92% of Oklahoma’s Promise graduates remain and work in the state one year after graduation, and over 90% are still employed in the state five years later.
For the high school graduating class of 2022, nearly 6,300 students met the program requirements to be eligible for the scholarship. During the current academic year, about 14,000 students are expected to receive the scholarship in college. Approximately 15,000 students are projected to receive the scholarship next year.
By law, the program has a dedicated funding source that helps ensure the program is fully funded each year.
For more information about Oklahoma’s Promise or to apply online, visit www.okpromise.org. Information is also available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or calling 800-858-1840.
