Northeastern State University students will have the opportunity to learn more about study abroad offerings during upcoming study abroad events on the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
Representatives with the NSU Office of International Programs will host an informational study abroad session at the Broken Arrow campus on Aug. 30 in the Administrative Services Building, Room 170, from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
They will also present the Study Abroad Fair in Tahlequah on Sept. 7 in Room 121 of the John Vaughan Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Study abroad is without a doubt one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences in any college student's life,” said NSU Study Abroad Coordinator Bethany Worthington. “When students decide to study abroad it is usually because they have a desire to expand their horizons, get out of their comfort zone, and have fun but there are many reasons why studying abroad is beneficial to a student's growth.”
Attendees to the upcoming study abroad events can expect to learn more about the study abroad program, try international snacks, enter giveaways, and ask questions of international students and representatives with the Office of International Programs. At the study abroad fair in Tahlequah, they will also be providing assistance to apply for a passport.
Worthington said NSU offers several different options for students looking to study abroad. She added the most popular option is the International Student Exchange Program, which is dedicated to helping students overcome financial and academic barriers to studying abroad. Worthington said students are able to choose from more than 50 different countries to study abroad as part of the program.
Worthington said another popular option is the Bilateral Exchange with partner institution Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo. This program allows students to pay NSU tuition rates for courses taken on the campus of the partner institution.
There are also short-term, faculty-led study abroad programs available. Worthington said depending on the trip, students may receive class credit for participating and may be able to use financial aid to defray costs. She said there is a trip scheduled for May 2023 in Costa Rica and interested students can email Associate Professor of Foreign Language Dr. Wendorf II at wendorf@nsuok.edu for more details.
“We hope to see as many students as possible at our upcoming study abroad events,” said Worthington. “A common misconception about study abroad is that it is very expensive. However, NSU has so many options that make study abroad affordable and we would love to teach students how.”
For more information about NSU Study Abroad visit https://offices.nsuok.edu/international/studyabroad/default.aspx.
