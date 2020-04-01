Norwood School is preparing a blended learning program for its students, according to Superintendent Keith Fisher.
"Staff are currently working on learning packets for all students and online resources for students that have internet access," he said.
Learning packets and online information will be distributed to Norwood students on April 6 in conjunction with the meal service being provided to the community. Norwood is distributing food to students and the community youth every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the west end of the campus. Students will receive 10 meals at one time: five breakfast and five lunches. The grab-and-go service is to protect community members.
"We distributed daily last week, but found it was more helpful to parents/community to include several meals at one time. This also helped in following CDC guidelines," said Fisher. "Our food distribution program has been a tremendous success, hopefully meeting the nutritional needs of our students/community."
Norwood School was sanitized during the week of spring break.
"We are continually trying to ensure the safety of the limited staff reporting daily for essential needs by disinfecting daily," said Fisher. "We are very thankful for the community support during this unprecedented time."
Woodall School is also doing a blended method of learning by virtual means and distribution of packets.
"Families are currently being surveyed about connectivity, devices, home learning environment, etc. Families that do not respond will be called by a member of our Wellness Team to retrieve this information," said Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard. "Once collected, the survey results will be shared with teachers so they can prepare accordingly, based on their students' needs."
Woodall parents will receive more information through the school's messaging system.
Necessary items students left at school can be picked up by arrangement.
Parents can email Principal Ginger Knight at gknight@woodall.k12.ok.us or leave a voice message with Clinkenbeard at 918-458-5444.
Clinkenbeard said Woodall's support staff is being fully compensated.
"We are awaiting guidance for the long term. The leadership team members at Woodall will certainly do everything in our power to provide for our support staff during the mandated school closure," she said.
School administrators are planning to continue the food program through May 8.
"Woodall is providing nearly 200 meals to children 18 and under in our district or who attend Woodall, with the number of participants growing daily," said Clinkenbeard.
"We are so pleased and gratified to be able to help our children and families during this time."
Hulbert Public Schools will be handing out learning packets consisting of traditional coursework, according to Chad Botts, chief administrator.
"Half of our district was capable of doing virtual learning. We felt it was in their best interest to have one packet for all," he said.
Those will be sent out on the bus routes, and each school site will have pick up times: April 6, noon to 3 p.m.; and April 7, 9 a.m. to noon.
"If there are accommodations we need to make, we'll make it happen," said Botts.
Hulbert is not allowing any students into the buildings, and parents will have to make arrangements through the school office in order to pick up any items left in the buildings.
The number of teachers allowed in is being limited, as well.
"We have a staggered schedule. We have teachers at each end of the building to limit contact," said Botts. "We are sanitizing constantly. We have a routine. We're keeping everything as safe as possible."
Hulbert has not made any decisions about graduation and other events.
"We're limited to what possibilities we have right now. It depends on the CDC recommendations," said Botts. "This is very unfortunate for our students. I feel for them. For seniors, this is supposed to be the best time of the school year."
He said the staff is dealing with day-to-day scenarios, and as soon as they get new information, it will be shared.
"It's a very critical and unfortunate time. We will stay strong as a community and school district," said Botts.
After looking at different strategies, Hulbert has decided to keep its food distribution open Monday through Friday for students.
Any changes will be posted to the HPS website and Facebook page.
