Study ranks NSU as among best values

SmartAsset recently published a study that ranked Northeastern State University the fifth-best value institution of higher education in the State of Oklahoma.
The study took into account starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate, and scholarships awarded.
The study showed that on average, NSU receives $6,832 in scholarships and grants, and that the average starting salary for a graduate is $48,900. The average college tuition for NSU students is $6,650, living costs are $11,016, and the retention rate is 66 percent.
In Oklahoma, on average, students receive $6,261 in grants and scholarship, starting salary is $48,786, tuition is $9,963, living expenses are $12,869, and retention rate is 62 percent.
SmartAsset is a technology company that publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators, and other tools to help people make financial decisions.
One reason why NSU fared well in the study is because Tahlequah bolsters low living costs, compared to the rest of the state.
Suzanne Myers, Realtor at Wright Century 21 Real Estate and former NSU employee, observed that NSU makes sense for many students who live in rural communities throughout Northeastern Oklahoma.
“A large percentage of students, historically, have come from smaller rural communities and high schools, as well as two-year colleges, who are transferring in. Tahequah’s size makes NSU attractive for them, because it reminds them a lot of home. It’s not a huge adjustment for them. They are not blown away by the magnitude of the size of the community.” said Myers.
While many college students live on campus at one of the many residence halls, others prefer to live off campus. Because real estate prices fare well compared to Tulsa and Oklahoma City, savings are passed onto students.
“We do see the value of having the university in our backyard. People are willing to work with students to help them find housing and jobs,” said Myers.
She also said lower tuition makes the school attractive to those considering NSU, as well as the different majors that it offers.
Dr. Mike Chanslor, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, isn’t surprised by SmartAsset’s findings.
"The study confirms what we've known about NSU for some time, that it is a very good value for Oklahomans. With an emphasis on being workforce ready upon graduation, our students are rightly interested in the balance between college cost and potential earnings,” said Chanslor. “This study shows that we rank well on those metrics. It also shows we are a good option in relation to the larger schools such as OU and OSU, with much lower costs and competitive earnings potential."
