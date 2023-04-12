SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas —Bolstering efforts to protect and expand riparian areas within the Illinois River Watershed would do more to preserve the crown jewel of Oklahoma’s scenic river system than most other mitigation efforts.
The apparent key to a healthier watershed was included in the findings of a two-year study launched in 2020 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The study, conducted by USACE Little Rock and Tulsa districts, was initiated pursuant to its partnership with the Cherokee Nation and Grand River Dam Authority.
Researchers attribute the increasingly common occurrence of flooding within the watershed to least four factors: significantly more rainfall, stream sedimentation, channel debris, and land-use changes within the basin. They found increased precipitation — both the magnitude and intensity — was the most significant factor in the equation for flooding.
The team also assessed other factors, including the rapid urbanization of northwest Arkansas and evolving land-use changes in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. Both were found to exacerbate flooding along the mainstream of the Illinois River, but to a much lesser degree.
Edmund Howe, hydrology and hydraulics chief for USACE at its Little Rock District, said the study “was conducted at a broad watershed level.” Its purpose is “to provide a deeper understanding of conditions” and “generate consistent datasets” that local officials can use for planning purposes.
David Pickle, a commercial outfitter near Watts and longtime advocate of the flood study, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the study’s findings, which he described as “no surprise,” and the recommendations of its authors.
“What I know is when it used to rain at Fayetteville, we would have eight hours to prepare,” Pickle said about protecting property and business interests near Watts. “Now it’s more like four hours.”
Data recorded by U.S. Geological Survey stream gages during the second decade of the 21st century show there were two flooding events that exceeded 25-year flood levels for the watershed. During the same period, the gages recorded one event that exceeded levels considered as a 100-year flood.
Before 2011, the highest peak flow recorded within the watershed was 50,000 cfs. That amount, researchers said, is the equivalent of a five-year flood.
An analysis of flow data recorded by stream gages between Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Lake Tenkiller identified “an increase in runoff into the Illinois River” as the most likely cause of “the increased frequency and magnitude of flooding.”
Runoff, according to USACE documents, “is the water that results from precipitation falling on the land surface, within the drainage basin, and contributing to the flow of the stream.” Total runoff is “the net discharge in a stream which includes surface or overland flow to the stream, groundwater flow to the stream, with losses occurring from evapotranspiration and other consumptive uses.”
Ed Brocksmith, a cofounder of Save the Illinois River Inc., said increased flooding of the Illinois River is changing the landscape of the watershed.
“In addition to the inherent dangers of floods, we know increased flooding of the Illinois River has caused it to be shallower, wider and warmer,” said Brocksmith. “This study provides voluminous data that can be used help slow the water down and reduce the … bacteria and phosphorus that washes into the river every time it floods.”
Brocksmith said climate change produces rainfall events that are more intense than in the past. That fact, he said, makes it even more imperative to mitigate the impact of flooding within the watershed.
Shanon Phillips, water quality chief for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said the study “tells us everything we already knew.”
“We need to slow the water down, and we need to keep our focus on programs we know are working,” said Phillips, citing efforts to protect and expand riparian buffers as an example. “We need to protect our forests and riparian areas that filter sediments and reduce nutrient pollution.”
Phillips said the study’s findings and recommendations could prove useful as the state officials in Arkansas and Oklahoma work toward the completion of a watershed management plan for the Illinois River and its tributaries.
{iframe style=”border: 1px solid #aaa; width: 100%; height: calc(100vh — 100px);” title=”IllinoisRiverPublicReleaseApr2023 (Hosted by DocumentCloud)” src=”https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/23773460-illinoisriverpublicreleaseapr2023/?embed=1&responsive=1&title=1” width=”700” height=”393”}{/iframe}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.