PONCA CITY – Eric Stuteville, president and CEO of Stuteville Automotive Group, has announced the acquisition of Bowker Ford-Lincoln of Ponca City. Effective immediately, the name of the dealership will change to Stuteville Ford-Lincoln of Ponca City.
The dealership will remain in its current facility at 2415 N. 14th St. in Ponca City, and will continue to employ the current sales and service staff. The general manager will be Ronnie Williams, and the sales manager will be Eric Cunningham.
The Stuteville Automotive Group has five other dealerships in Oklahoma: Stuteville Ford in Tahlequah, Stuteville Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram in Poteau, Stuteville Ford in Atoka, Stuteville Chevrolet in Durant, and Stuteville Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Ponca City.
“Since becoming the owner of Stuteville Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Ponca City in 2018, we have gotten to know the community and our customers, and can honestly say that the Ponca City area is a wonderful place to be in business," said Stuteville. "We’re so excited to have the opportunity take the reins of Bowker Ford from the Bowker family and promise to uphold the legacy of service and community support that they have established.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.