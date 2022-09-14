A Tahlequah Public Schools employee expressed concern Tuesday evening that the district's new sexual health and pregnancy prevention policy may be similar to another one he claims encouraged lesbian encounters.
During the "Public to be Heard" portion of a TPS board of education meeting agenda Sept. 13, Ed Haworth, a part-time substitute paraprofessional at Tahlequah High School, encouraged the board to take a "long and hard look" at what he claims the "Cherokee Nation" considers to be sex education.
Haworth said he was a substitute teacher a couple of years ago and he had to take students to a sexual education presentation given by the tribe.
“[The presenter] never once mentioned abstinence, but aside from that, she wound up encouraging the girls to experiment with homosexuality because the safest sex was girl-on-girl," said Haworth. "Now I don’t know how y’all feel about that. That’s just wrong to be teaching my kids and my grandkids and anybody. So, I would just encourage and ask you guys to maybe look at that a little more closely to find out the details about the program.”
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said on Wednesday morning that TPS employees are looking into Haworth's claims and working with the preventionist at THS to see what occurred in the past few years, since she assumed Haworth was referring to a class several years ago. Jones said the new curriculum is not affiliated with the Cherokee Nation, but comes through the American Indian Resource Center. Haworth did not specify which school had the curriculum he observed.
“Anytime anyone has anything like that to say, we take it seriously, and we look into anything that makes anyone uncomfortable,” said Jones.
After Haworth spoke, the TPS board approved a memorandum of agreement with AIRC’s “Cherokee Teens to Adult Program.” The partnership will provide the Tahlequah Middle School after-school program with sexual health and pregnancy prevention curriculum from the Respecting the Circle of Life program. Jones said several TPS employees, including the Tahlequah Middle School principal, went through the new curriculum and compared it to what is currently being taught in the district.
The Cherokee Nation communications team was asked for comment in response to Haworth's claims about curricula, but that had not been received by press time. However, some district personnel said Haworth was mistaken about the source of the curriculum he mentioned.
Multiple policy revisions were also approved at the meeting, including those concerning multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas, as well as student transfers.
Approval for redistricting wards and establishing election districts for school board member candidates was also given by the board. Jones said the last time redistricting took place was after the last census, about 10 years ago.
“We just cleaned it up and now each number is in very close in proximity to each ward,” said Jones.
Renewals for the updated 2022-‘23 Estimate of Needs were made, as well as the renewal to authorize certain TPS employees as legal representatives to sign on behalf of the district for cash receipts, distributions, expenditures, and reports, if the director of finance is absent.
Various surplus items were approved from Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage elementaries, and Central Academy School. Agreements were reached to allow for several supplemental service contracts for the school year and multiple out-of-state and/or overnight trips for clubs and organizations.
The board also approved a quote that will provide a new network core for TPS. Jones said the current network core is about 15 years old and was set to be replaced last year, but the district delayed that move due because materials were unavailable.
For the 2022-‘23 school year, an agreement for renewal was reached with the Health and Wellness Center Adventure Head Start for TPS to provide services for eligible children living with disabilities.
“Some of their children are on the TPS role but they attend that school. This exact contract is for anyone that’s in their Head Start. If they need special education services or they need to be tested, then we do that for them,” said Jones.
Repairs to fire systems at TMS and to eight Performing Arts Center smoke vents were also authorized, along with the agreement to provide background checks for all Boys & Girls Club employees for the current year.
The board OK'd a facility usage agreement with the Indian Nations Council and the Boy Scouts of America to use the TMS Building for the Will Rogers District Merit Badge Fair on Feb. 4, 2023.
Renewals for the agreement with Eduskills LLC for English Language Technical Support were made. This allows students whose families speak a language besides English, 50% of the time, to qualify for English as a Second Language services. A re-establishment was also made with East Coast Migrant Head Start programs for TPS to provide the program's food services for the 2022-‘23 year.
Multiple employment, resignations, recensions, and extra duty assignments were authorized by the board, as well as the school year’s TPS Resident Teacher Mentor Committee. Other committees approved were the Secondary ELSA/ Grammar and World Languages 2022-2023 Textbook Adoption Committee and the Gifted and Talented Local Advisory Committee.
What’s next
Tahlequah Public Schools' next board meeting will take place on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
