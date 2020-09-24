While not all families had the ability to keep students home to do virtual learning, those that did have found that there are challenges.
Grand View School has stressed that virtual enrollment requires student participation and parent support.
“Lack of participation equates to lack of attendance in virtual enrollment. If a student is enrolled in virtual learning, but is not participating and thereby failing, they may be changed to traditional enrollment. Traditional learning will require on site daily attendance so that we can provide more educational support,” said Ed Kennedy, superintendent. “It is our goal that every student be successful.”
Grand View has set days for virtual learning. Students in prekindergarten through fourth grade work on packets, and grades 5-8 check their teacher’s Google Classroom for the times to meet. Middle school students will be marked absent if they don’t show up for virtual class.
Parents of Cherokee County students were asked in a Daily Press online poll: Now that school has resumed, what is your status? The breakdown of responses was: I chose distance learning only and am happy with my decision, 37.1 percent; I sent my child back to campus and am satisfied with my decision, 30 percent; I sent my child back to campus and am rethinking my decision, or have already changed, 11.4 percent; and I chose distance learning only and am rethinking that decision, 10 percent. The two options about blended classes received 5.7 percent of the votes each: I chose a blend of virtual and campus classes and am happy with it, and I chose a blend of virtual and campus classes and am not happy with it.
Ginger Ott Ziese has daughters in different schools. She said she is impressed with how Keys Public Schools has handled the return to traditional in-school learning, but is upset about Sequoyah High School making all learning virtual.
“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. The Cherokee Nation has done a pitiful job. Shutting down the school but keeping the casinos open is pitiful,” said Ziese on a Daily Press Facebook forum. “Kids need to be in school. And, before anybody asks, no I do not want children/teachers to die. But living in fear is total BS. The kids have been around each all summer long and playing summer leagues. Not sure why they can’t attend in-person school.”
Samantha Yanez Jones said her children are doing virtual learning, and it has not been easy, especially using the Edmentum learning platform.
“One of the teachers keeps messaging asking why she ain’t doing her work. She gets on every morning and does it and it says on pace or above pace,” said Jones. “I think what they did at the end of last year was good and my kids learned.”
Woodall Public School held its first schoolwide virtual day early in September.
“We planned this day in our calendar, to practice connecting virtually and to work out any problems. Just in case we need to pivot to distance learning during this school year, we will be ready,” said Ginger Knight, superintendent.
Because the school has not received all of the computers needed, students in grades 1-3 use paper packets. All other grades have devices for the students to use at home.
