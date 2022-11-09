The annual production of “The Nutcracker” will keep both the performers and audience on their toes during two December showings in Tahlequah and Wagoner.
Academy of Performing Arts owner Lena Gladkova-Huffman said this year will mark the eighth performance of “The Nutcracker,” which is staged by the nonprofit performing arts group, Encore! Performance Society.
Gladkova-Huffman said they are adding several components to the ballet, including new costumes, choreography, and characters. She said the “Children of the World” characters are the additions to “The Nutcracker,” which each corresponding to different countries.
“They’re like Christmas ornaments that are Chinese, Spanish, Arabian, and Russian. They kind of match the costumes of the other leads as well,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
She said the changes to the ballet performance is to simply make it different this year. She said she tries to think about when she was a dancer in school and how she had to repeat certain elements year after year.
“There’s a lot of repetitive stuff, so if you don’t introduce something new for dancers, it can become a little bit of the same-old same-old. I try to keep it entertaining, not just for the audience, but also for dancers, so they get to learn new things, and they have a different approach every year to the dance that they may have already performed in the past,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
Laura Harlen, an Encore! Performance Society chair, said the show features 50 kids this year from various communities, such as Tahlequah, Briggs, Wagoner, Keys, Tenkiller, and Okay.
“For me, as the chairperson, who was never a dancer, I love to see how it brings our community together,” said Harlen. “We have participants whose paths may have never crossed, but because they met each other through these productions, they have become close friends. Many of these children have either never danced before or are coming from different dance studios. We are all coming together for a community project. I think it develops a sense of community and cohesiveness.”
Christy Whisenhunt, parent of a performer in “The Nutcracker,” said she believes incorporating performers from different communities allows them to acquire skills they will use into their adult life.
“It teaches them that not everybody is the same, and everybody from all different walks of life can get together and have a common goal. It’s something they’ll carry on for the rest of their life, and then in their jobs and everything,” said Whisenhunt.
Harlen said the new costumes were acquired after an Arizona ballet company went out of business two years ago. Encore! received a professional performance set from the closure. A few of the props and costumes from the set have already been seen by the public during last year's performance, but most will be making their debut next month.
Gladkova-Huffman said one different element in the choreography is in the party scene’s long dance production, which is traditionally danced by younger performers. This year, “The Nutcracker” party scene will feature older dancers with more difficult choreography.
“I added more dances to that whole group and I made it complicated, which means more rehearsal time and more work, but I think it will also make that party scene have an added 'wow' factor because it will be done extremely well, and it will be acted out nicely,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
Whisenhunt said her daughter has participated in the production for at least six years, and that going to see “The Nutcracker” has become her family’s Christmas tradition.
“They make it different every year. That’s the thing that’s the best about it,” said Whisenhunt.
She said that while people often want to continue following a tradition, the dancers also enjoy a new challenge.
Harlen said the “The Nutcracker” is a tradition for the holidays that is performed around the world thousands of times a year, but the shows taking place in Tahlequah and Wagoner are a little more special.
“I think what makes this one special is that these children are not professionals,” said Harlen. “These are local kids you see in the community, at school, Friday night on the football field, and Saturday at soccer games. They pour their heart and soul into the show, giving up weekends and holiday breaks for three months. And they love performing for people they know.”
You're invited
The Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center will host “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. The Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center will hold a performance on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets for a performance, go to https://29517.danceticketing.com/r/events/.
