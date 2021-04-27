SuggestAHead

With only a few weeks left of the semester, graduating seniors are getting ready for the final events of their high school careers.
Keys High School has 72 seniors set to graduate, and Principal Steven Goss said this has been a school year unlike any other.
“I am so proud of this graduating class and the perseverance they have shown. Life is about handling adversity and this Class of 2021 has handled it in stride and will no doubt be better for it,” said Goss.
The KHS Academic Awards Assembly will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the KHS Gym.
The baccalaureate is set for Sunday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at Keys Baptist Church.
A time for fun activities, a hamburger cookout, and giveaways, the Senior Sunset event will be on Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the Keys Football Stadium.
Graduation for the KHS Class of 2021 is scheduled for Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at the football stadium. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged, but the number of tickets for guests will not be limited.
Sequoyah High School’s baccalaureate is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in The Place Where They Play. Seniors will receive five tickets for guests.
SHS Class of 2021’s graduation will be Friday, May 14, at 6:30 pm at NSU Doc Wadley Stadium. Each graduate will receive tickets for 10 guests. If it rains, graduation will be in The Place Where They Play at the same day and time, but students will only receive five tickets.
“Congratulations and we look forward to helping you achieve your goal of graduation,” said SHS Principal Natalie Cloud posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Hulbert High School has 42 students graduating this year.
A baccalaureate will be held Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m. in the Hulbert First Baptist Church.
An awards ceremony for the HHS Class of 2021 will be held the morning of May 21. Then, graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening. It is planned to take place on the HHS football field unless it rains; then it would be moved to the school gym. Administrators are still discussing if seniors will do a walk through at the elementary school, as well as how many guest tickets each graduate will receive. The number of tickets may vary from five to 12 depending on the graduation venue.
Tahlequah High School Principal Lacie Wilson said it has taken everyone working together to make this school year happen.
“I have been really thankful to be able to have kiddos in person this year. We have only had a couple of weeks that we had to go distance learning,” said Wilson. “My teachers, students, and parents have been amazing this year. I am really happy to be a part of THS. I hope the seniors have an enjoyable end to their senior year. They are really neat kiddos and I know they are going to do great things. They have shown me that they can do really hard things.”
The calendar of events for THS's 288 seniors has been set, and social distancing and masks will be required at all events.
A Class of 2021 meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. in the THS Performing Arts Center. Caps and gowns will be handed out after the meeting.
All seniors can turn in their Chromebooks, chargers, bags, hot spots, and hot spot chargers to the library on May 14.
Seniors will not be allowed on the THS campus on May 19-21 except for scheduled activities or if they have a scheduled appointment.
The Virtual Senior Drive Thru is planned for Wednesday, May 19, 9-11 a.m. in front of Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Center. Students can turn in their Chromebooks, hot spots, and accessories. At this time, they will receive 10 tickets for admittance to graduation: eight for the west side and two for the east side.
The THS Senior Academic Awards Assembly, featuring the senior slideshow, will also take place May 19 at 1 p.m. in the PAC. It will be livestreamed on YouTube, with the link available on www.tahlequahschools.org. Parents may attend, and seniors are to park in the TMAC parking lot.
That night, students will lead the baccalaureate service in the PAC at 6 p.m. Attendance is voluntary. Students may wear their gowns, but no caps.
Tentatively, THS graduation practice will be on May 20 at 10 a.m. at Doc Wadley. Students needing transportation to practice should contact the counselor’s office.
Then, at noon that Thursday, all seniors will ride buses to Arrowhead Resort for the Senior Picnic.
THS graduation is set to begin Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Graduates should be on site by 6 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube with the link available on Tahlequahschools.org
All Cherokee County seniors who attended Tahlequah Public School elementaries are invited to do a Senior Walk at their former schools on Thursday, May 20. It will begin at 8:30, but students should be at their sites by 8:15 a.m. Participants should wear their caps, gowns and face masks, and take time to reconnect with former teachers and classmates. This event usually brings the elementary school students out of their classes so they can congratulate those who have gone before them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.