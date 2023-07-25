Out on the Illinois River, float operators are staying active, with tourists and local residents looking to enjoy the summer on the water.
“We’ve been super-busy,” said Bryce Huard, owner and operator of Illinois River Outfitters.
While he’s not as busy during the week as on the weekends, Huard said weekdays this season have been much more consistent than in previous seasons.
For example, on Tuesday, July 25, Huard said staff put 80 people out on the river.
Huard said business tends to be good if the water and weather cooperate.
“We’ve been fortunate with the weather,” he said.
Like most local float operators, summer is the hot season at Illinois River Outfitters. Huard said his business is open daily all the way through September and also offers all-season floating with a reservation.
Food joints along the river are also having a busy season.
“The summer’s really good [for business],” said Roxie’s BBQ co-owner Tyler Wagers.
On Lake Tenkiller, marinas are bustling with boaters.
Joe Paul Simon of Pine Cove Marina said the summer has been great so far, although the heat has been tough.
“Hats off to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for keeping up the water levels,” said Simon.
The season doesn’t really end for Pine Cove.
“We’re open all year,” said Simon.
At the marina’s new Bluewater Bay location, Simon said that there are plans to build a new restaurant and gas stop in the fall.
