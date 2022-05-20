Summer camp enrollment open for area youth

Area organizations and institutions are bringing back its popular summer camps for youth, and although a few may have already filled up, enrollment is still available for others.
For over a week now, Tahlequah-area students have been enjoying summer vacation. At the same time, many working parents are not sure what to do with their kids. Every summer, students experience a summer slide, or digression in their education, which has prompted parents to enroll their kids for summer camps.
NSU will be hosing the Innovation Discovery Education Academy for local kids, ages 4-18. The academy is split up into two sessions; the first is June 6-10, and the second is June 13-17.
Camps cost $150 per student for a one-week session. Dropoff is t 8:30 a.m. and pickup is 4 p.m. For a fee, parents can drop their children off an hour early and/or pick them up an hour later. The fee will include one meal and two snacks.
Sessions are divided by age: 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years. For kids 12 and older, IDEA offers a leadership academy.
For younger sessions, children pick from a range of topics and interests, such as farm animals, dinosaurs, Minecraft, astronomy, science, Eternals, and Marvel heroes.
“It gives kids something to do during the summer when they are off from school. It gives them a chance to explore," said Anthony McCarty, coordinator for Continuing Education. "This year’s sessions are about science and technology. It is a STEM camp. It allows them a chance to hone those skills to prevent loss of what they’ve learned in the curriculum."
IDEA has received questions about accessibility. To clarify, McCarty said that this year, administrators have made the camp accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing, but the camp is not exclusive to those who experience hearing loss.
The deadline to register for camp is one week before it begins. For the first session, parents must register their kids by May 28, and for the second by June 4.
McCarty said the design of this year’s camp allows parents to select courses based on a child’s interests.
“Camp is constructive and fun. This year’s camp allows them to explore things they are interested and it allows them opportunities to build skills that will be helpful to them down the road,” he said.
The Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office is organizing 4-H summer camps for throughout late May through the beginning of July. Most of the camps have been filled, but camps are still available for arts and crafts, which is June 8, and sewing on July 6. These two sessions are one-day camps and offer two sessions per day. The first session runs from 8:30 a.m to noon, and the second from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
These kinds of camps allow students to learn a craft, an art, or a skill.
“It keeps them active during the summer, and I think they’ll have fun,” said Dee Mackall, support specialist at the OSU Extension office.
Camp Lutherhoma is a kinetic camp for boys and girls operated by the Lutheran Church. Sessions will begin on June 12. Sessions are as follows: Force 1, ages 9-12, June 12-17; Kinetic 1, ages 7-9, June 12-17; Force 2, ages 9-12, June 19-24; Early Rock and Ride Adventure Trip, ages 14-18, June 19-24; Early Mommy/Daddy and Me, families, June 24-26; Force 3, ages 9-12, June 26-July 1; Energy 1, ages 13-15, June 26-July 1; Force 4, ages 9-12, July 3-8; Kinetic 2, ages 7-9, July 3-8; Summer Family Camp, July 10-14; Force 5, ages 9-12, July 17-22; Energy 2, ages 13-15, July 17-22; Dynamic, ages 14-18, July 24-29; and Early Recharge Young Adult Retreat, ages 18-30, Aug. 12-14.
Get involved
For the NSU camps, go to https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/TahlequahRACESummerYouthAcademies.aspx. for the OSU camps, call 918-456-6163.
