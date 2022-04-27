SUMMER CLASSES: TPS is preparing to offer remedial learning, credit recovery

Tahlequah Public Schools is gearing up for summer education for grades K-12.
TPS will be partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, and it has received money from Title XI and 21st Century grants to help with remedial learning and credit recovery. Summer school will be taught at Cherokee Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School.
At Cherokee, remedial math and reading will be taught in the morning. At lunch, parents will have the option to take their children out of school, or kids can stay for the Boys & Girls Club program. Cherokee will host students from grades K-4. Students who attend Heritage or Greenwood are invited to attend summer school at Cherokee. The program will bring in a handful of teachers from all three schools to instruct students.
Because of limited capacity, not all students will be able to attend summer school.
"It isn't open to anyone, but we are able to fill a request if someone has one. We are looking for kids who have academic deficiencies in math or reading or who need emotional safety, or need a good breakfast and lunch and need an emotional connection over the summer," said Tanya Jones, incoming TPS superintendent.
Cherokee will serve 175 students on site.
"We do feed them breakfast and lunch, free of charge. If they stay, Boys & Girls Club
offers a snack. It may be crackers and fruit, or something healthy," said Heather Taylor, coordinator for 21st Century Grants, who runs the after-school program.
At the elementary school level, students will be taught remedial math and reading, but the most important thing teachers will be doing is reinforcing what has already been taught.
"For most of the kids, we want to prevent regression. We won't make strides in four weeks that weren't made in eight months, but we want them to start school where they left off. We are looking at preventing that summer backslide that happens so many times. We want to alleviate academic struggle when they start next school year," said Taylor.
Cherokee will enlist three kindergarten teachers, three first-grade teachers, and two second-, third-, and fourth-grade teachers. Other classes will include music, art, physical education, and Native American Culture classes for all grades.
During June, on Wednesdays, families will be able to pick up five lunches and breakfasts for their children, even for those who do not attend summer school. Bagged lunches will be available at Cherokee Elementary, Fox Apartments, and The Garden Walk.
"We also provide bus transportation. They pick them up in the mornings, and they have the same routes half day, so they get fed lunch, and they have the option to ride the bus to get home," said Jones.
Fifth-graders will do summer school at TMS to get them used to being in the building. TMS will have a stronger academic focus and will serve about 100 students.
THS is using the month of June for credit recovery.
"The good news is that it is going to be free one more year because of COVID. In the past, they've had to pay $200 per credit. It is free, which is phenomenal, and we are trying to get anyone caught up," said Lacie Wilson, THS principal.
Wilson isn't putting a cap on how many people can attend, as the demand for summer school at the high school is not as high as at the elementary or middle schools.
Driver's education will also be offered at the high school, but spots are limited.
The high school won't be providing meals, but transportation will be arranged for students who want to eat for free at TMS down the road.
