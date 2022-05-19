Last week, students from Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University took a break from or concluded their studies, and many of them are in transition or waiting for their next semesters to take place. While in academic limbo, parents are encouraging them to fill their time by taking on summer jobs, which can instill work ethic and provide pocket cash as they return to work or school in the fall.
Justin Kelly, general manager of The Branch, hires teenagers during the summer. He wrapped up his summer search last week, and won't likely hire again unless someone leaves. He thinks that it is important for youth to learn responsibility. These kinds of skills will stick with them throughout their lives.
"I believe young people can learn a lot by having a job during the summer. They learn the value of a dollar and get a head start on how to budget and save. They learn responsibility. It's a chance to develop people skills and come out of your shell. It keeps you healthy and active, rather than sitting inside all summer," he said.
A summer job can also differentiate résumés for those seeking to apply to a future job or college.
"When kids go to college and have no experience, it's harder to get a job. If you have already been in the scene and have something to write on the application it moves you up closer to being the one they choose to hire," said Kelly. "It's like training wheels for the real world."
Tahlequatics is opening its doors on Labor Day weekend, and the City of Tahlequah is looking to fill four more spots of its 20 lifeguards that it will hire for the 2022 swim season. Applicants must be 16-years old. For those who have not been trained, training may be provided, but applicants must apply as soon as possible.
"We would like to have 20 going into the season," said Mayor Sue Catron. "We have 16, and we are looking for four."
Experienced lifeguards will have a chance to teach swim lessons for additional pay. Currently, Tahlequahtics has had to cut back on swim lesson sessions, but when the city fills all of its slots, Catron believes that the pool staff will reinstate the ones that have been cut.
Those not interested in dipping their toes in the water can still work for the city by applying to other positions.
"We typically have a handful of summer jobs. We tend to bring out youth in cooperation with the Cherokee [Tribal Training Service]. We have a handful of student youngster positions each summer
that we attempt to fill, and we do that through the Cherokee Nation training program," said Catron.
For information about summer jobs at the City of Tahlequah, contact M'Lynn Pape, human resources director at 918-525-4703 or visit cityoftahlequah.com.
Those not interested in sitting in the sun can cool down indoors at The Rollie Pollie ice cream shop where teens are literally rolling out ice cream.
Amber Colina, Rollie Pollie owner, said that she anticipates a busy summer. Her employees are all either in college or in high school, including Oscar Saldana, 15, who was just hired and is in training. He thought about working at Tahlequatics, but decided that he preferred to stay cool indoors.
"I came here because I'm always here a lot. It's a good family place to eat, and it's summer time. Who doesn't want ice cream?" said Saldana.
Colina has tried recruiting older employees in the past, but has accepted that ice cream tends to attract the young at heart.
"We just hired two new people, and we are in training. We'll be very busy this summer. I always hire additional staff for the summer," said Colina.
Youth are also attracted to The Rollie Pollie because she only hires part-time workers, and many of her employees have other commitments.
"We always try to work around everyone's schedules. Most of our employees have activities, such as sports that they are in, and we work around their hours," said Colina.
Through the Cherokee Nation Tribal Training Services, the Tahlequah Public Library is also hiring a youth worker.
"This will give someone dedicated to the children. It is great because Cherokee Nation will pay them to work for 40 hours, and it gives them work experience. They learn how to clock in and out. They need to follow work related instruction, and in return, we get the help that we need. It is a wonderful program," said Cherokee Lowe, Tahlequah Public Library manager.
