Although the local libraries couldn't host jugglers, puppeteers, and mad scientists this summer, each one in the Eastern Oklahoma Library District participated in the Summer Reading Program in one form or another.
Most dealt with handing out packets or bags of activities and goodies.
Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library youth services coordinator, said about 75 kids and teens participated in the program there.
"I was pleasantly surprised at how many people participated," said Newton. "Thank you to everyone who joined in on the activities. Please be watching for more activities to come."
Reading logs are staples of the program, as the main point is to keep children and teens reading while out of school.
Hulbert Community Library had 40 kids signed up this year.
The staff and volunteers at the Hulbert and Kansas libraries took the SRP's theme of "Imagine Your Stories" and brought it to life. Each week had a different theme, and they would dress up as fairy tale characters to deliver bags out to the cars. Since the libraries have the same manager, they could share the costumes throughout the program.
"We have been having a great time with curbside SRP this year. Of course, it's not the same as in-house events, but at least we are seeing the kids," said Pam Davis, HCL assistant manager. "The packets we give out each week are full of fun things to do, such as crafts, activities, and themed snacks."
When the theme was "Frozen," the to-go bags had an icicle craft, a snowflake sucker, puzzle pages, a knight shield and helmet to decorate, and more. The "Little Mermaid" bags had books about water, a wooden fish to paint and a paint set, mermaid and whale toys, and other things from "under the sea."
"The kids definitely do like the things that we give them," said Emelie Bailey, HCL volunteer.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jessica Bannon brought her two daughters, Kayla and Breanna, to pick up the SRP bags at Hulbert. She said it's been a really nice thing during this time.
"It's a nice, adaptive way to continue the program. I appreciate them. We love the reading program," said Bannon.
Breanna, 9, said she has been reading a lot, and said Mr. Shark was funny. She and Kayla enjoyed the "Frozen" theme with Elsa and Anna, but Kayla loves unicorns, so she really liked when they had that theme. She was excited when the to-go bag had a dragon's egg in it.
"It got soft and you could chip stuff to get to the dragon. Mine was a yellow dragon with a unicorn horn," said Kayla.
The Hulbert SRP usually runs eight weeks during June and July, but due to the pandemic, it was only four weeks this summer, according to Davis.
While the last pick-up day was Wednesday, the reading logs are due in Hulbert on Friday, July 24. The reading and prize winners will be announced on the HCL Facebook page on Tuesday, July 28.
This year, Tahlequah added an adult program, too, and that went well, according to Branch Manager Robin Mooney. Around 25-30 people participated each week.
"People really loved it. It was a mix of grab-and-go packets with a book log and quests for each week. Some of the activities were live events on our Facebook, like the Urban Trivia Quiz," said Mooney. "Julie [Crittenden] coordinated the adult program and did a fantastic job. Participants were able to win one or all of the five prizes."
They definitely plan to have an adult SRP again, Mooney said.
Newton said she has a couple of activities in the works, such as a murder mystery and a scavenger hunt.
"The plan is to have the mystery as a take-home packet that people can pick up and play at home. Don't worry; it is safe for the whole family to play," said Newton.
"The scavenger hunt will be like the one we did last year based on the book 'Ready Player One,' only this year it will be based on the new book in the 'Hunger Games' series, 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'"
Check it out
For more information about library services and contact information, visit eols.org.
