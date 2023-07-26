As the Eastern Oklahoma Library System’s summer reading programs come to a close, millions of reading minutes have already logged, and staff at the Tahlequah Public Library expect even more before the end of the month.
TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said the Children’s Summer Reading Program officially ends on Monday, July 31.
“You can get prizes up until Monday at 8 p.m., so if you wanted to read all 1,000 minutes this weekend, you could,” said Newton.
Newtons said participants received a prize for every 100 minutes of reading, up to 1,000. The Adult Summer Reading Program has the same prize system. As TPL Technology Specialist Gerran Walker explained on July 24, these prizes include color-changing pencils, magnetic bookmarks, stylus pens, coupons, and a notebook.
“As you read more, your prizes are more awesome and get better,” said Walker.
The programs have seen a great deal of participation this summer.
“When we checked in June, we had well over a million minutes read across the entire system,” said Newton.
Newton said events held for children’s program were also well-attended.
“We were filling the house with kids,” she said.
Newton was happy to see patrons back inside the building after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was a rough time, and we’re glad to have people back enjoying the library,” she said. “We’re glad to have a great summer reading program.”
Newton is already excited for the 2024 summer reading program, which will have the theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”
“[We’re] always ready for the next adventure,” she said.
