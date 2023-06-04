The Summer Rural Externship was a two-week program offered by Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine for medical students interested in primary care rural medicine.
Young Kang was honored to have spent the two weeks learning under Dr. Thomas D. Schneider at the Tahlequah Medical Group Primary Care Clinic. Kang learned that the community will always need thoughtful physicians who are willing to listen to their patients during the program.
"Nonetheless, the beauty of rural medicine was displayed to me through the special and personal connection Dr. Schneider has with his community," said Kang.
