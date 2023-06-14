Even though school is technically out until August, summer programs have helped some Tahlequah Public Schools students improve academically and stay connected with their peers.
Heather Taylor, 21st Century grant director and summer school site coordinator, oversees kindergarten through fourth grade, but she is also involved with every summer program site. Taylor said the summer programs have changed throughout the years, as students used to only be referred to the project if they were on a reading plan.
“Once we got the 21st Century Grant, the summer program is a part of their funding, so our [program] started evolving into not just [including] those kids on the reading sufficiency plan. We started being able to invite more kids and have different enrichment activities and grow the program,” said Taylor.
Taylor said a pre-K program is underway at Sequoyah Elementary; kindergarten through fourth-grader are being housed at Cherokee Elementary, and fifth- through eighth-graders are at Tahlequah Middle School. While the lower grades are taking part in learning-based activities, the upper grades at Tahlequah High School are involved in a credit recovery program. This helps students who have failed a class to receive credit and keep them on schedule for graduation.
Pre-K students have the option to stay for a full or half a day, while kindergarten through eighth-graders have a morning-only option with the district, then a later portion available with the Boys & Girls Club.
Kira Spencer, a Cherokee Elementary student, said she enjoys participating in the summer programs because it allows her to see her friends. While Kira enjoys getting to hang out with her classmates, getting to learn new topics is her favorite part.
“If you don’t know all your math, you can come here and begin learning all of it, and when school comes back, you can know it,” said Kira.
Taylor said the afternoon times are more activity and trip-based, as they take students to the local splash pad and the city library. Literacy and math blocks, enrichment programs and curriculum, and Native American culture are some of the district programs taking place.
Morgan Smith, a fourth-grade math teacher at Cherokee Elementary, said this is her third year to teach during the summer. Smith said the socialization aspect of the program is beneficial to the students, especially since the elementary students are from all three TPS sites.
“I think it’s really important, because if they’re just at home or if they don’t have something planned, at least they’re getting to be here with the kiddos. But as far as the academics go, it’s really good for them just if they need that extra push to for the next year,” said Smith. “I think it’s really good for them for things not to fall through the cracks in the summer, so they don’t regress they’re progressing, and they’re ready for the next grade they are going into.”
This year pre-k is keeping about 50 students a day, Cherokee Elementary has 180, TMS has about 60, and the high school has 50 each day. Taylor said the elementary program is keeping about 20 more students each day this year, while the other sites are the same as last year.
“We really have a goal to prevent any learning loss over the summer, so we want to make sure students have a book in their hands every day,” said Taylor. “There are many households that can’t afford to purchase books for those students to read over the summer, and if we have an opportunity to have a program where students can come to us for four weeks and retain the skills they have been taught over the school year, that will only benefit those kids.”
