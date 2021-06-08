SPIRO, OK — Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will host a series of special guided tours on the summer solstice, Sunday, June 20. There will be three walks led by archaeologist Dennis Peterson starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each walk will include one mile of easy walking and last about two hours.
Peterson will talk about the history of the mound site and the American Indians who built it more than 1,000 years ago. He also will talk about the reasons for the mounds and the alignment of some of the mounds to track the movement of the sun throughout the year. Peterson will tell the history of the excavations of the site by both archaeologists and looters. The 7 p.m. walk will allow the observation of twilight wildlife and a view of the sunset, which is the most important part of the event.
There is a small fee for this series of tours of $5 for adults and $3 for children, in addition to the regular daily admission fee. Oklahoma Historical Society and Spiro Mounds Development Association members do not pay the daily admission fee. No reservations are required, except for large groups. Payment can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only prehistoric American Indian site open to the public in Oklahoma and is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
Daily admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for children older than six and $18 for a family. The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road. For more information or to schedule a group or school tour, please call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.