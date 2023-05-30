While Oklahoma gas prices are lower compared to last year, the summer months are set to bring back higher prices.
Rylie Mansuetti, the public and government affairs manager at AAA Oklahoma, said up until the week of May 22-26, gas prices were staying fairly neutral.
Due to Memorial Day weekend and the incoming summer season gas demand, Mansuetti said prices are starting to increase and causing the national average to rise by 4 cents and the Oklahoma average by 6 cents. Mansuetti said a small spike will occur as the summer nears and demand for gas increases.
"It's still significantly lower to what we were last year," said Mansuetti. "Last year around this time, Oklahoma's gas prices around the state were over $4 a gallon, so we're still significantly lower."
The average Oklahoma gas prices for May 26 was $3.25, while a year ago the price was at $4.10.
"Pump prices are going to be higher for now for sure, but the price increase is mitigated a little bit," said Mansuetti. "So the oil prices is wobbling around in the low 70s — $70 per barrel – and so pump prices might stabilize of fall once this long weekend is in the rear view mirror."
Paul Ummerteskee, the operations manager of Clear Creek 66, said his store is paying over $3 a gallon for ethanol. Ummerteske said one of the reasons the prices seem to be higher during the summer is due to blend.
"The more petroleum that's in the fuel doesn't evaporate as fast than they do in the winter months because we don't have the heat," said Ummerteskee.
Ummerteskee said he doesn't see any outlying factors that could change prices, such as freight prices, as this variable doesn't really change when switching seasons.
"We do pay a lot for freight because Tahlequah's at the end of the line from any refinery that you come from to to get fuel," said Ummerteskee. "Tahlequah is always going to pay more freight than anyone else just because of the distance and the traveling it takes to get to us."
Gas prices have the potential to change depending on shifts in demand, the stock market, and consumer confidence. Mansuetti said consumer confidence is when people try to save their money by making "their dollars stretch a little bit longer." This will often not cause gas prices to increase, as the demand for fuel is lower.
Besides the season causing prices to increase, Hammad Tatari, owner of Super Mart Stop N Go, said he believes Tahlequah has more expensive gas than other areas due to the community's tourism draw.
"I think the main thing for prices to go up is that we have a lot of visitors in this town, and we have a lake and river," said Tatari. "There's a lot of people that come here. I think wherever it's a tourist place, the prices are always up for everything."
Tatari said a summer surge in prices is common with everything, such as camping or boating.
