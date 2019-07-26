Each summer, the OSU Extension Office receives calls regarding the health of tress.
Many ornamental and shade trees die for no apparent reason.
Blights, fungus, canker, wilts, root rot, fungus, and virus diseases all affect trees, and many of these diseases have no known cure.
Much of the trees lost in the summer can be attributed to the previous growing conditions. The hot, dry weather of summer only accelerates the decline of some trees.
Since nothing can be done about temperature, homeowners must determine the growing conditions for three major criteria: root health, moisture availability, and soil fertility level.
Root health is affected by several factors. Compaction and site disturbance are most commonly the factors affecting poor root growth.
All traffic around a tree will compact the soil.
Most of the roots of a tree that take up water and nutrients are located in the top 6 inches of soil.
The compaction of part of the soil surrounding the tree can have a major impact on the decline of a tree.
Site disturbance can be as simple as a sidewalk in the dripline of a tree or as major as digging away large portions of the roots for a swimming pool.
In either case, the tree will be damaged to some degree, and extra care must be given to the tree to maintain current health levels.
Moisture availability can be as easy and simple as watering the tree. It can also be as difficult as aerating the soil so water can be absorbed.
Competition for water from grass or other plants growing in the dripline of a tree must be taken into consideration when scheduling how much and how often to water.
The fertility of the soil surrounding a tree is the least critical of the three factors.
However, improper fertilization can become the major factor in the death of a tree.
Increased nitrogen ca
uses increased production. This increased production results in an increased number of leaves that have to be supported by the same number of roots.
These extra leaves need more water but also make the tree easier to be blown over in a windstorm. Many times, trees are inadvertently overfertilized with nitrogen when the grass under the dripline of a tree is fertilized in the spring.
A healthy tree is a wonderful asset to any home. However, a sick, dying or dead tree is a liability.
Maybe, with a little extra care, we can keep out diseases waiting to attack weakened trees.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
