Summit Truck Group LLC has announced that, through a combination of employee and customer contributions, and a match from Summit, a total of $23,187.00 is being donated to Wreaths Across America.
Funds donated to WAA are used to place live wreaths on veterans’ graves, and Summit’s contributions are earmarked for the Springfield Area Motor Carriers Club overall donation, to support providing wreaths at the Springfield National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Employees at Summit locations held a variety of fundraising projects to benefits WAA, and customers from a number of locations also donated to this effort. In all, Summit employees and customers contributed $11,727.50, with Summit providing a $11,459.50 match.
“This was the first company-wide fundraiser conducted at all Summit locations,” said Summit CEO Justin Fink. "Typically, our locations are involved with various charities in their local area, so this was an opportunity for Summit to pull together. If you have a veteran in your own family, work, or friendship circle, you recognize that freedom is not free. The life we all enjoy in America would not be possible without the sacrifices of those who serve our country.”
Summit Truck Group, LLC, is a privately-held company that does business as Summit Truck Group, Summit Bus, and Summit Idealease. The company operates 26 commercial truck and bus dealerships in Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Summit serves customers with more than 1,000 employees, 300 technicians, over 380 service bays, and over $25.6 million in all-makes stocked parts. Additional information can be found at www.summittruckgroup.com.
