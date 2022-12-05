A festive, family-friendly event drew local residents and visitors to the downtown corridor Saturday, Dec. 3, to take a bite out of tasty confections.
The annual Cookie Stroll on Main is hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, and it provides an economic boost while giving participants the opportunity to share a holiday experience.
Jamie Hale, TMSA director, said this was the fourth year for the event, and it was similar to last year's.
“We are already looking to grow the event next year. The demand for tickets was very high this year, and we had more participating businesses than in years past,” Hale said.
The event sold out quickly, with all 125 boxes taken, and 17 participating local businesses. Participants purchased their tickets online, and then picked up their boxes and first cookie at Norris Park.
“There were no restrictions this year. However, there is a limited number of tickets every year,” said Hale.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were out and about, stopping for photos and asking the kids for their Christmas wish lists at Norris Park.
Four-year-old Kolton was out with his family to get cookies and to see Santa.
“He did this last year and he had fun; mainly we’re on the hunt for Santa. Last year, Santa shopped, but he’s already down at Norris Park today,” said Kolton’s mother, Alissa Williams.
She said her favorite part of the event is getting to see familiar faces and catching up while downtown.
“[I like] getting to go into all the shops because I don’t get downtown very often to go in and shop. I like looking around, seeing what they have and then planning to come back through after we’re done,” Williams said.
Not only does the stroll garner sales tax for the city, but it also draws in crowds from all over the state. Hale said there were participants from as far as Oklahoma City who returned this year, and stayed in a local bed-and-breakfast.
Area businesses added activities for the kids, such as a “Make your own reindeer food” bar, and “Make 'n' Take” ornaments.
Kelly and Zach Whitney had their hands full with boxes of gourmet cookies when they stopped by Vivid Salon and Boutique for some shopping, and more treats.
“Santa and the cookies are our favorite part [of this event] and it’s become a tradition,” Kelly said.
Hale said planning the event starts in October so all the cookies can be ordered in time. They used seven local bakers/bakeries this year.
“It has become a pretty well-oiled machine, but we still run into hiccups occasionally. This year the price of cookies went up tremendously so we did have to up our price on cookie boxes a little," he said "However, the amount of cookies that participants receive still comes out to be a favorable experience. We will be planning to add more boxes next year."
