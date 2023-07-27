While a healthy sprinkle is a welcome sight during scorching Oklahoma summers, continuous bouts of heavy rain can have varying effects on bodies of water, pools, and vegetation.
Mark Sweeney, of Hearth and Pool Services, said rain can dilute the chemicals in a pool and introduce algae and organic waste into the water.
“It’s always good to test the pool after heavy rain,” said Sweeney.
After testing, Sweeney said people should super chlorinate their pools or else their water may start to turn green.
Those who use other types of sanitizers, Sweeney said, need to bring those levels back up as well.
Although Tahlequah has seen several back-to-back days of rain recently, Arrowhead Resort co-owner David Spears said its been a very solid summer so far.
“We’ve had a lot of guests here,” said Spears.
Spears said the rain this summer has kept up water levels and hasn’t really affected business in a negative way. Spears explained rain makes the biggest impact when it occurs in the morning.
“If it rains early on a Sunday or Saturday, it really whacks you,” said Spears.
Rain itself – as long as it isn’t accompanied by lightning – typically doesn’t stop Arrowhead’s visitors from hitting the water.
“Most guests are pretty tough,” he said.
In fact, Spears said, the rain has kept the grass in the area green and allowed guests to continue using open fires.
“There [hasn’t been] the threat of burn bans like there was in 2011,” he said.
Heavy rains do affect float operators when water levels rise to dangerous levels.
“If it gets to 9 feet, we won’t float at all,” said Spears.
When water levels appear to be rising, Spears said, there is a sort of “gentlemen’s agreement” among the local operators to stop sending floaters out. For example, two weeks ago, when there was a lot of rain in northwest Arkansas, Spears said they all only sent out rafts and didn’t allow kids to float.
“You lose the family dynamic when they can’t bring the kids, but safety is a priority,” he said. “We don’t float kids at [water levels of] 6 feet or above.”
Jodie Parolini, former agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said rain is generally a good sight for gardeners as it waters their plants for them.
“The proper way to fully water a plant is to water it all the way through until we see water come through the bottom ... so rain helps us get that water all the way through,” said Parolini.
However, substantial amounts of precipitation can present issues.
“Too much rain will actually remove all of the air from the soil and basically suffocate the plants,” she said.
Parolini had some advice for gardeners when heavy rain is on the radar.
“If you can move plants to a sheltered place, then try to do that,” she said. “If not, then we can’t control the weather so the best thing to do is to monitor our plants and landscape.”
