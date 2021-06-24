Over the past year, students experienced school differently, based on their decision on whether to study at school or at home.
While many children walked into their school buildings each day with masks on their faces and hand sanitizer in their pockets, others studied from their bedrooms, living rooms, on the road, a parent’s workplace, and in some cases, hardly at all.
Some children thrived studying distantly, others did not. With added pressure from the pandemic and countless quarantines, even some in-person students fell behind.
That's why this year’s session of summer school has come as a relief. Restrictions are being lifted as Americans are becoming fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. With the number of cases dropping throughout the county, students have been given permission to take off their masks and attend field trips. Enrollment is up, and students are receiving the necessary instruction to prepare them for the upcoming school year.
“Summer School has been fantastic here at Keys Elementary,” said Keys Elementary School Principal Tami Woods. “We had over 150 students register to attend for the month of June from pre-K through sixth grade. Most of our teachers and paraprofessionals signed up to teach.”
She explained that many families and students across the state had a difficult time this past year. Some families kept their children home because they lived in the same household with vulnerable family members.
“Many rural communities are recovering from the impact of COVID-19, both economically and socially. Realizing that a high number of families live financially close to the edge, and many were just returning to work, we wanted to offer a safe learning environment that families would feel good about leaving their children in while they returned to work,” added Woods.
Keys is offering a summer school session that runs through June 30, and during that time, the students have attended field trips, including one to the Tulsa Zoo. They are also enjoying free breakfast and lunch, which is available to all students, whether they attend summer school or not. Buses are also running their regular schedules daily.
After the district won three 21st Century grants, summer sessions for Tahlequah Public Schools are operating at full strength. For the first time, they are also servicing pre-K, as well as elementary, middle, and high school.
“There are certainly more students in summer school than normal. We normally charge $100 per half credit, but this year we decided to let them come for free. We are just trying to get them caught up,” said Tahlequah High School Principal Lacie Wilson.
Greenwood Elementary has hosted summer school for all district children grades K-4, and fifth-graders have attended school at Tahlequah Middle School.
“Getting kids to come to summer school is not easy, but we have had a STEM emphasis, which has been popular,” said Tanya Jones, executive director of State Programs and Grants.
She noted that children have been learning how to code, which was a hit among TMS students.
“The students have been coding drones and had an activity where their job was to get them out of the door. They were cheering and screaming after they had successfully maneuvered the drone where they wanted it,” said Jones.
At the elementary school, children focus on literacy in the morning, and this year, they introduced a math block in the afternoon. On average, 140 students attend in the morning, and 85 stay for the afternoon.
They have taken the students on field trips to the fire station, the Hulbert Splash Pad, and the Gathering Place, and they will be attending Tahlequatics this week. Because of the loosening of restrictions, they were also able to host a hero day, as they have in years past. Representatives with the police department, fire department, marshal service, and ambulance service came to the school to meet the children and cook them hotdogs, provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“They flew their new giant drone, and they had a bike obstacle course. The police department also brought in their canines that the students got to meet,” said Heather Taylor, who is coordinator for 21st Century Grants and has run the summer school program. “I feel like every day we’re here, the kids are relaxing. It’s been a hard year on everyone, but they are enjoying just feeling normal."
At the high school, students are using the summer session for credit recovery, making up courses in core subjects needed for graduation, such as science, math, English, and history.
“We had several students struggle the first semester, and we had several students struggle all year. It was hard going in and out of quarantines. I had a couple of students who were quarantined six times last year,” said Wilson. “Both teachers and students are getting tired after a long year, but our students have their eyes on their goal, and they keep pushing through.”
Messages were left with Hulbert Public Schools administrators for comment, but they did not return phone calls by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.