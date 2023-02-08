OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma needs to "continue to chip away" at its "socialist system" that pays teachers equally regardless of how good they are and instead embrace a "free-market approach" that rewards excellence, the state's superintendent said.
Ryan Walters said other states are already shifting the teacher pay "narrative" from the "socialist concept of 'we all have to get the same' to 'we want to find excellence.'"
A former history teacher, Walters said history shows that "socialism does not work."
"A socialist system that says no matter how good a job you do, no matter how great of a teacher you are, you all make the same no matter what," he said. "No matter how much professional development you do, no matter how many years of excellence you've given the kids, you are all going to make the same amount of money. It does not work."
Walters made the remarks after CNHI Oklahoma asked him how rewarding fewer than half of Oklahoma's roughly 42,000 classroom teachers with merit-based pay increases would help already struggling school districts retain and recruit the rest amid already lagging base pay.
If lawmakers invest $150 million to fund Walters' merit-based plan, as many as 19,000 educators could qualify for incentive pay boosts ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. But, the remaining 23,000 classroom teachers, including incoming educators, would get nothing.
"When you start to embed excellence and incentivize excellence, you're going to get more of it," Walters said. "And you're going to get more people that want to go into a career field that rewards them for doing an excellent job, and you're going to be able to recruit good teachers. You're going to be able to retain good teachers."
Oklahoma has long required its educators to be compensated using a salary schedule that pays teachers based on years of experience, amount of college education and certification level. Local districts can pay more, but no teacher can make a starting salary less than $36,601. State lawmakers have traditionally embraced across-the-board pay hikes.
Lawmakers from both parties swiftly pushed back against Walters' remarks.
"I get tired of the superintendent's buzzwords like 'socialism' and things like that because we do not have a socialist system here in Oklahoma," said Mark McBride, R-Moore, who chairs the House's common education budget committee. "These are buzzwords that he's got from the news, from Florida, Iowa. He doesn't have an original thought, and I get tired of this stuff."
Merit pay bonuses might work in business, McBride said, but he questions how someone can fairly evaluate teacher outcomes in classroom settings. The greatest teacher might be teaching students who still fail while the worst educator may be teaching students who excel in spite of them.
"I would like to see him support and build up public education instead of continually every day making comments, trying to drag education down," McBride said.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said paying people on a salary schedule is not a socialist concept, and said it's "embarrassing that somebody who was a civics teacher doesn't understand what socialism means."
Fugate said perhaps Walters' salary should be merit-based, too.
"I'm so tired of Ryan Walters showing his ignorance," Fugate said. "I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt because it's either ignorance or intentional. He knows better or he ought to. He taught this stuff. He's just playing on what he believes to be the ignorance of Oklahomans."
The U.S. military is an example of an entity that has successfully used a pay scale, he said.
"We have the best fighting force in the world and it works just fine for them," he said. "If they can figure out how to make it work, we can do the same."
He said Oklahoma needs teachers who collaborate, not fight each other for salary. Educators need to be sharing their best ideas with each other, not withholding them so they can earn additional money.
"Sharing ideas improves all classrooms instead of fattening one person's wallet," Fugate said.
Erika Wright, founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, said paying teachers on a salary schedule is a standard concept and doesn't need to be "politicized at all."
She said corporations also have standard metrics that they use to set employee pay based on education and experience.
"To me, politicizing a pay scale and a pay raise for teachers that are college-educated that are educating our children is ridiculous," Wright said. "That is just an effort to add more divisiveness and inflammatory rhetoric into what we know."
Wright said Oklahoma's teacher pay is now lagging compared to surrounding states. She said teachers are needed everywhere, and she asked why educators who don't receive a merit pay increase would stay in Oklahoma classrooms.
"We're already at an extreme shortage like we've never seen before in the history of this state, and we're going to implement policies to drive them out further?" she asked. "We're not even taking care of their basic needs."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
