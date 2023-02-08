Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Delaware and Cherokee Counties. ...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2 feet tomorrow evening. This is above action stage but below flood stage. The river is then expected to drop below action stage by Friday afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&