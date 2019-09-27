It was just before Halloween 2017 when 7-year-old Sam Bilby began feeling lethargic. The usually boisterous ball of energy just wasn’t himself. So, his parents, Greg and Melissa, scheduled a visit with their family physician in their hometown of Tahlequah. But the doctor didn’t like what he saw, so he set up an appointment with a specialist in Tulsa.
A long drive followed, then a series of blood tests.
“We were not prepared for what we heard that evening,” Bilby said. “Just before 8 o’clock, the doctor came into Sam’s room and asked if we could talk privately. She looked us straight in the eye and said, ‘Sam has leukemia.’”
Questions, shock and confusion ensued.
“Hearing the word ‘leukemia’ pierced my heart and soul,” Bilby said. “I was numb and just couldn’t wrap my mind around the news she had just delivered. Was my son going to be okay? What were his chances to beat this? Had she made a mistake in the diagnosis? Melissa, my mother-in-law and I were all in tears. But we looked over at Sam and he wasn’t as scared as the rest of us were.”
"Super Sam," as his family calls him, is an “old soul,” his dad says. He loves Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and the Andy Griffith Show. He loves sports and playing with his siblings and his friends.
“He has always been very active, and for the month before his diagnosis he had been different – tired, grouchy, and lacking energy. So, this diagnosis made sense. I pulled out my phone and watched a video I had shot in the summer of 2016 when Sam was baptized. Melissa, her mom and I prayed with Sam, and we asked for God’s healing. That night was one big emotional roller coaster.”
In the days that followed, they met Dr. Greg Kirkpatrick, or “Dr. K,” as Sam called him.
“When I met Dr. K for the first time, I could tell he was always thinking two or three steps ahead,” Bilby said. “He didn’t ignore Sam while talking to us. He focused some of his attention on him to put him at ease, while he talked about the plan of action. Dr. K walked up to me, folded his arms, and in a very dry, direct tone said what Sam has is treatable and beatable.”
The actual diagnosis was acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Kirkpatrick said that particular strain, along with Sam’s age, gave him a very good chance of beating the disease.
Bilby said the past couple of years have been one round of treatment after another. But through it all, they have relied on their faith to pull them through. And they credit friends, family, and American Cancer Society for unwavering support.
“People from Oklahoma to California are praying for Sam,” Bilby said. “Our support network stretches from the United States, to Germany and Japan. We are so grateful. The American Cancer Society and their hotline is a big help too. On those anxiety-filled nights when you can’t sleep, it’s a comfort knowing someone is there just to listen and offer help. And the research ACS is doing into childhood cancer is so important. No kid should have to go through this, and my family fully supports ACS’ life-saving work.”
Today, Sam is on the road to recovery. He recently made a trip to the Tulsa Oilers, his favorite hockey team. He had his photo taken with the cheerleaders and even got a standing ovation from the crowd.
“We still have a way to go before we can say he’s in full remission,” Bilby said. “But we’re confident through God’s grace we will have our boy back to 100 percent very soon. For all our friends and family, the American Cancer Society, and everyone else involved in Sam’s journey, your generosity and love for us is amazing. We are humbled and thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Look for information on the disease, as well as information on American Cancer Society’s research, programs, and services at www.cancer.org, or phone 800-227-2345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.