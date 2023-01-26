OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s new superintendent is no longer recommending the $5,000 across-the-board teacher pay hikes championed by his predecessor.
Superintendent Ryan Walters told the State Board of Education on Thursday that he’s instead requesting $150 million in incentive pay boosts so that districts can reward the best and brightest educators with monetary incentives ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
Walters’ plan marks an abrupt about-face just months after his predecessor, Joy Hofmeister, and the State Board of Education touted a legislative budget request that urged lawmakers to boost the state’s salary schedule for all classroom educators. The State Board of Education unanimously approved Walters’ new plan Thursday.
Walters said he’d like the incentive pay to be based on a teacher leadership evaluation tool, which gives districts the ability to rate and evaluate teachers on a variety of factors including student performance and effective classroom practices, as well as a metric that uses professional learning for teachers who show growth by obtaining certifications or doing things like completing trainings outside the classroom to “craft and hone their skills.”
“We believe that we have to find ways to find teachers who are doing a great job, No. 1, but also incentivize them as they continue to grow,” Walters said. “And we see teachers that are getting better every year do professional development. We have to keep these teachers. We have to retain these teachers. And this is a very aggressive plan to do that.”
Walters said that the number of Oklahoma students in public schools is growing even as the number of educators is declining.
“This is a significant problem,” Walters said. “We have to attain, retain our teachers, but we’ve got to attract great professionals to enter the profession or this trajectory will continue as we have an increase in students and a decrease in staff (that will) put a lot of pressure on the teachers and the support staff.”
He said there’s a “real sense of urgency to incentivize our best and brightest to stay but also to improve.”
Hofmeister and the state board had been urging lawmakers to boost all teacher pay in an effort to recruit and retain educators. She said in September that while state lawmakers have significantly raised teacher pay in recent years, so have neighboring states with which Oklahoma competes.
Hofmeister said that investment was vital to the state’s ability to build a sustainable teacher workforce that’s needed to provide high-quality education.
Her $5,000 raise plan was expected to cost about $310 million, and legislators last gave teachers a $1,220 pay raise in 2019-20 school year.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who chairs the House’s common education budget committee, said after the meeting that there needs to be a base pay salary increase for every teacher. He said he envisions an increase around $2,500 to $3,000, though he wouldn’t oppose $5,000.
“If we’re going to be better as a state, we need to treat these people as professionals,” McBride said.
However, he said he is not opposed to also setting up a performance or merit-based pay initiative program that would further reward educators who complete continuing education to make them better classroom teachers.
McBride said lawmakers need to develop a long-term educator pay plan or annual cost-of-living adjustment so that legislators don’t need to have salary discussions like this every few years.
In a statement, Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said 82% of Oklahomans favor raising education funding, and 89% favor increased salaries for public school professionals to match neighboring states.
Part of funding education is ensuring competitive salary for education professionals in the region, she said.
“The metrics used to determine merit-based pay are controversial and inequitable,” Bishop said. “Our students deserve educators who are compensated and respected as the professionals they are. Previous pay raises for all educators are proven to increase quality candidates to the profession.”
Ashley Daly, the mother of a Tulsa Public Schools first grader, told the state board that Walters’ budget ideas seem “very good,” but the simplest and most proven answer to improving student outcomes is to have smaller class sizes and to pay teachers “so much more.”
She said public schools need the funding to make both things happen.
Daly also criticized Walters for his continued rhetoric attacking teachers.
“Please stop calling teachers indoctrinators,” she said. “Please don’t say that they’re pornography pushers, and please don’t say that they are groomers. The teachers I know are selfless and they are kind. They are not waging a civil war.”
She said Walters’ rhetoric has no place in the State Department of Education, and he should focus on the 700,000 students in the public school system.
“They need you to focus on bolstering the system and not name calling teachers,” Daly said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.