SUPER SUPPER: Briggs students improve performance with full bellies

For the past five years, Briggs Public Schools has been awarded 21st Century grants that paid for their after-school program. Many students in the rural district face hunger at home, so they have used some of that money to pay for a supper program.
The after-school program starts at 3 p.m. each school day. Students move from their classrooms to the cafeteria to pick up their food – a snack, and supper. Supper is followed by tutoring and other activities.
“We are a high-poverty school district. Supper provides a third meal for students who may not have it – at least, a well-rounded meal. It’s coordinated with Boys & Girls Club,” said Briggs Superintendent Stephen Haynes. “Supper basically fits the same meal pattern as our lunch program."
Briggs School has a minority population of 84 percent. Most are Native American, and 81 percent are economically disadvantaged. About 500 students attend the school, 200 of whom are signed up for the supper meal program, and around 150 stick around for Boys & Girls Club on any given day.
“We feed any of our kids who stay after school. We give them a snack and supper through the program,” said Briggs Principal Kair Ridenhour “We believe that if their bodies are full, their brains can become full. They’ll learn better after they have eaten. We feel like that’s how every kid can be successful.”
Ridenhour has said that in the past few years they have implemented the supper program, it has made a difference in student morale and performance.
“It can tide them over, especially for our kids who don’t have the opportunities or resources at home. This helps them until they can get another meal at home,” he said.
Popular food items include beef jerky, sandwiches, peanut butter and crackers, yogurt, and cheese sticks. Ridenhour said it is important that the food is healthy, but also that the kids enjoy it.
Last year, Briggs gave out supper to every child in the district.
“It’s not like it was last year, or spring of 2020. We were doing boxes and 500 a day,” said Haynes.
On normal days, students eat in the cafeteria, but on Oct. 19, the kids were moved to the gymnasium to accommodate a blood drive.
Cafeteria workers bagged up suppers to distribute to students to limit contact they could have with the food before it was distributed.
“They get it bagged up, which makes it easier with COVID,” said Ridenhour.
While students take time to eat their supper, Briggs takes attendance, after which the kids attend their “Power Hour,” where they receive tutoring in any subject they need. After that, they participate in an activity of their choice.
“We have chess, scrapbooking, arts and crafts, Native American culture. physical education activities, games, and more. Anything to keep them active. We like to do things they don’t do during the regular day,” said Ridenhour.
The pandemic has devastated many families throughout Cherokee County, but it has also brought about opportunities, some of which have come in the form of grants. Briggs administrators have found there is a connection between children eating well and performing well, and they hope to continue their partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to feed their kids, well into the future.
