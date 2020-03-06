HULBERT – The Hulbert Public School Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, March 6 to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.
Scott Kempenich, the previous superintendent, was asked to resign during a special meeting Tuesday, March 3, when he and the board agreed to end his contract. According to their formal agreement, “a dispute” had arisen between Kempenich and the district regarding various issues related to his employment.
Present at the meeting were board President Steve Carey and members Rachel Dallis and Cody Marsh. They discussed whether to appoint an interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. They invited two interviewees: Hulbert High School Principal Chad Botts, and Cole Purget, a fourth-year liberal arts teacher from Hulbert Elementary School. The school board unanimously voted Botts to serve as the interim superintendent.
Members of the school board praised the principal.
“He is respected in the community, and he is our principal. We know him and trust him,” said Dallis.
Carey noted that Botts is a lifetime Hulbert resident.
"He went to school here and knows how to run things. He is going to do a great job,” said Carey.
Botts has been asked to continue to serve as principal of the high school through the rest of the year. Carey added that he does not expect Botts to miss a hitch with his added responsibilities.
Upon completion of the school year, Botts' responsibilities as superintendent will be absolved, and he will continue to serve as principal. The school board will run a search for a new superintendent later, and Botts may or may not be a potential candidate.
Neither the school board nor its lawyer, Bryan Drummond, would give details regarding the dispute between the board and Kempenich.
