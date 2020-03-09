I read something recently that brought the 2020 Census into focus for me. The next census will be in 2030, which will make a kindergarten student counted in this census a high school student in the next census. For us in the school business, that is 10 years of funding based on whether that kindergarten student and others are counted.
The goal of every census is to be sure every person living in the country gets counted. This year, participants will be able to respond online or by phone or can mail their census form. On this census, there will be no question regarding citizenship. If families are wondering if the census is safe, the following measures have been put into place: Census information cannot be shared with ICE, law enforcement or agencies that provide government benefits. Census workers take an oath to protect personal information; violating this law is a federal crime that includes a prison sentence and there is no statute of limitations.
Not being counted or not counting everyone in the household will have the greatest negative impact on schools, fire departments, hospitals and day cares. These community entities receive federal money based on the census numbers. The federal government disburses over $700 billion to support housing, education, transportation, infrastructure, health care and more, and all allocations are based on the numbers from the census.
By April 1, every household will receive a mailing to participate in the census. Each household should respond for the home, either by mail, online or by phone. During the months of May, June and July, census takers will begin visiting home that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help fill out the form if needed.
Tahlequah Public Schools will have computer labs open during our upcoming parent/teacher conferences on April 2-3. Each building will have computers available, in each computer lab, for parents to complete the census online, if they would like. Remember, if you don’t complete the census and complete it accurately by counting each person in the household, our schools and community will be deprived of needed funds for the next 10 years. Please help by completing the census and completing it accurately!
Below is the same information in Spanish.
He leído algo recientemente que puso el Censo 2020 en el foco para mí. El próximo censo será en 2030 que hará que un estudiante de kindergarten, contado en este censo, un estudiante de secundaria en el próximo censo. Para nosotros en el negocio escolar, eso es 10 años de financiamiento representado por si ese estudiante de kindergarten esta contado, y otros contados también.
El objetivo de cada censo es estar seguro de que cada persona que vive en el país está contada. Este año, los participantes podrán responder al censo en línea, por teléfono, o pueden enviar por correo su formulario de censo. En este censo, no habrá preguntas con respecto a la ciudadanía. Si las familias se preocupen si el censo es seguro, para asegurarse las siguientes medidas van a estar usados: la información del censo no se puede compartir con ICE, la policía, o las agencias de beneficios gubernamentales. Los trabajadores del censo hacen un juramento para proteger la información personal y violar esta ley es un crimen federal que incluye tiempo en la cárcel y no hay un estatuto de limitaciones.
Not ser contado o no contar todos en el hogar tendrá el mayor impacto negativo en las escuelas, el departamento de bomberos, hospitales y guarderías de niños. Estos servicios comunitarios reciben el dinero federal en relación con los números del censo. El gobierno federal desembolsa más de $700,000,000 de dólares para apoyar las residencias asequibles, la educación, el transporte, el cuidado de la salud y más y todo alocado utilizando la información del censo.
Antes del primero 1 de abril de 2020, cada hogar recibirá un correo para participar en el censo. Cada hogar debe responder para el hogar, ya sea por correo, en línea o por teléfono. Durante los meses de mayo, junio y julio, los trabajadores del censo comenzarán a visitar las casas que no hayan respondido al Censo 2020. Ellos pueden ayudar a llenar el formulario si es necesario.
Las Escuelas Públicas de Tahlequah tendrán laboratorios de computación abiertos durante nuestra próxima conferencia de padres y maestros el 2 de abril y el 3 de abril. Cada edificio tendrá computadoras disponibles, en cada laboratorio de computación, para que los padres completen el censo en línea si así lo desean. Recuerde, si no completa el censo, y lo completa con precisión, contando a cada persona en el hogar, nuestras escuelas y la comunidad no tendrán el financiamiento que necesitaran para el próximo diez años. ¡Por favor, ayuda completando el censo y completándolo con precisión! ¡Gracias!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.