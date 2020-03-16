The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grants fund school districts, state and local agencies, tribal organizations, agricultural producers, and nonprofit organizations in their efforts to increase local foods served through child nutrition programs, teach children about food and agriculture through garden and classroom education, and develop schools’ and farmers’ capacities to participate in farm to school.
Tahlequah Public Schools is fortunate to be a current grant recipient of a USDA Farm To School planning grant for the 2019-2020 school year. The goal of the grant is to develop a strategic plan along with community partners to implement Farm To School activities around school gardens, nutrition education and procurement of locally grown foods. Our main partnerships include Cherokee Nation, Cherokee County Healthy Living program, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition, and the OSU Extension Office.
TPS is proud to offer school gardens at each elementary in the district. Those gardens are being assessed and an inventory is being taken to see what is needed to sustain them for the purpose of providing our students with an educational experience in hopes of educating them on locally grown, fresh foods. Along with the gardens, we will be working to sustain our classroom educational component for all third graders in the district.
This involves a farmer from the county presenting on locally grown foods in each third-grade classroom, along with offering each student the experience of shopping at an onsite farmers market. Students are provided TFM Veggie Bucks to buy locally grown food and products from local farmers. This is held in the fall at each elementary site in the district. If you are interested you can view a video of one of our past school based farmers markets by searching YouTube using the words “CN HealthyNation From The Farm To The School” or using the link youtube.com/watch?v=NpNOXobmdic.
Another component of the USDA Farm To School grant involves supporting our agriculture department at Tahlequah High School in expanding its focus on the practice of farming to include cultivating land and growing crops. Our ag teacher, Carl Wallace, has a passion for gardens and growing locally grown food as can be seen in the beautiful community garden he has overseen for many years out by the Cherokee Nation complex. The last component of the grant is to work with our child nutrition department to support them in attending trainings on preparing nutritious, great tasting food, along with providing them with the most up-to-date kitchen equipment in which to prepare our students' meals.
If you would like more information about the USDA Farm To School grant, you can contact Desirae Bloomer, coordinator for the project, at 918-458-4191.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
