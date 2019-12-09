Grants are a vital way we serve our students and teachers at Tahlequah Public Schools. Approximately 18% of the school district budget is funded through federal or state grants. TPS was fortunate to receive a few new grants this fall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant, the Oklahoma State Department of Education 21st Century Grant and the U.S. Department of Education School Climate Transformation Grant have all been awarded since the beginning of this school year.
The USDA Farm-to-School grant is a one-year planning grant. A community prevention specialist was hired through this grant. This grant allows us to do assessments of the resources and education we currently have around farm-to-school initiatives in our district. It also allows us to re-evaluate how we do the farmers' market and school gardens at the elementary sites each year. Next school year, we will be applying for the implementation grant that follows this planning grant.
The OSDE 21st Century Grant was awarded for Tahlequah Middle School and Sequoyah Pre-k. This is the third 21st Century grant awarded to TPS. The first 21st Century grant is in year three of five and is for Cherokee Elementary School and Briggs Elementary School. The second 21st Century Grant is in year two of five and serves Greenwood Elementary and Heritage Elementary. This new grant will also be a five-year grant.
All these grants are used for the after-school programs in each building. They pay for the staff for each program and all the materials we need for the enrichment activities or "clubs" that have been implemented at each site. Some examples of some clubs are: kickboxing, crochet, chess, bike, STEM, karate, and photography, just to name a few. Students have opportunities to try many activities, have a hot supper meal every day, and have the homework help they need. The Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah is an important partner with each program.
The USDE School Climate Transformation Grant was awarded in late September. The district is very excited about the services that this large, five-year grant will bring to our students and staff. With the money this grant will provide, we will hire an additional school-based social worker, two therapeutic counselors, a reconnecting youth counselor and teacher, an ACE counselor, attendance officer, and family and community engagement director.
These staff members will provide all students with direct services. Many professional development opportunities will be provided for the staff, as well. Professional development will be focused on trauma-informed instruction and the social emotional well-being of our students. This grant will help us create a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of all students and to reach our goal of "removing obstacles, achieving results."
The resources provided to our students and staff through federal and state grants are truly life-changing. Tahlequah is committed to always finding and implementing these opportunities for our school community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
