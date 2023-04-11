A perceived lack of communication from Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Dewoody, regardomg a possible threat to students at Tenkiller School, created a wave of protests and questions from worried parents.
Several showed up at the board of education meeting on April 10 to find out what happened.
Informaiton about alleged threat on April 3, in a fifth-grade classroom, was purportedly kept from parents, and children in the class told their parents that they were instructed not to tell.
A staff member discovered a note on April 3, written by a student.
Outlined in the note were ways to make the school better.
The note reportedly read: “Bring a gun to school, shoot up the school. Bring vapes to school and pass them out.”
Kassi Sullivan, the mother of a child in the class where the incident happened, met with Dewoody on April 7 to find out why parents were not informed.
Sullivan initiated a conversation on Facebook that started the chain reaction of parents.
After the meeting with Sullivan, Dewoody sent out an email: “At no time was a student or staff member in danger. Safety is always our number one priority.”
Due to a federal privacy policy, it is illegal to talk about disciplinary action against a child, or an ongoing investigation, Dewoody explained.
“I can tell you that in any threatening situation, [our policy is] we immediately remove any person that could put someone else in danger,” said Dewoody. “We do a three-prong investigation: a risk assessment at the school, the sheriff’s department does a risk assessment, and then we involve mental health professionals to do a risk assessment.”
The who was accused of writing the note was suspended for two weeks. His mother explained her son’s side of the situation.
“The assignment was to list how to make the school better,” said the mother. “My son was expressing verbally how NOT to improve school and he commenced writing in his notebook. He forgot to write the word ‘not’ in the note. He doesn’t understand what he did wrong.”
“He is an 11-year-old boy who is scared of the sound of guns,” said the boy’s grandmother.
The TDP received screen shots of Sullivan’s Facebook post from readers who asked a reporter to investigate.
Three other parents have since contacted the Daily Press to say the incident was blown out of proportion.
One described it as a “personality clash” between a couple of parents and the superintendent.
