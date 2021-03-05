Superintendents: Changing school formula now will be a bad move

A bill that would alter the state’s school funding formula has passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, but area administrators believe this is not the time for a change.
“Oklahoma is famous for two things in education, and that’s famous in a good way: Our early childhood program is one of the best and it was one of the first in the nation to bring in 4 year olds; and our funding formula. It’s not perfect, but it's equitable, good, and it spreads the money to the schools,” said Grand View School Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
Currently, school districts have their initial allocation of State Aid calculated based on “the state-dedicated revenues collected during the preceding fiscal year, the adjusted assessed valuation of the preceding year, and the highest weighted average daily membership for the school district of the two preceding school years." Under House Bill 2078, school districts would use student counts from the preceding year, and growing districts could use current-year counts for the mid-year adjustment if they choose.
Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, authored HB 2078, and he said the current formula results in students being double- or triple-counted if they move between schools.
For example, Hilbert said, if a student moved from District A, which uses the 2018-19 average daily membership count, to District B, which uses the 2019-20 count, and then to District C, which uses the 2020-21 count, the child could be triple-counted.
Kennedy said it is hard for districts to track students once they stop attending, but the “ghost students” Hilbert and others talk about stem from issues with virtual schools. He also questions why the Legislature would propose these changes during a pandemic, when all schools are seeing fluctuations in enrollment.
“This takes away the ability for schools to endure those enrollment lapses,” said Kennedy.
Area superintendents say if this bill passes, it would make it hard to budget for the upcoming year because they would not receive their state aid calculation until July of the current year.
“Imagine having to employ personnel when you don't know how much revenue you will receive. The current process helps provide stability to the funding of a school, especially a school with declining enrollment,” said Dr. John Cox, Peggs School superintendent.
Kennedy said the proposed changes would ultimately affect the local economy, as teachers won’t want to wait until the fall semester to know if they have a job that year, causing many to seek employment elsewhere, including out of state.
Grand View has had around 600 students for the past five years or so, but enrollment dropped by 100 this year, as many students switched districts or started in a virtual school. Kennedy said if they can’t go by the average the funding formula now uses, the school would not have funding to rehire four or five teachers.
Those in favor of the bill say the changes would “give districts greater flexibility in the amount of money they are allowed to carry forward from one fiscal year to the next.” The measure, according to the House of Representatives, would allow districts to waive carry forward limits for two years and then increase the carry-forward cap by 20 percent for all districts moving forward.
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock doesn’t think the formula change is worth the possibility of having that flexibility.
“It will not be good for schools in general. It will make budgeting and planning for staff more difficult,” he said.
Kennedy said schools rarely have money to carry over, so they don’t even get close to the cap.
According to the engrossed bill sent to the Oklahoma Senate, the proposed changes included in HB 2078 are: modifying calculation for initial allocation of State Aid; adjusting years of data to be used in calculating average daily membership; modifying the July calculation of per-pupil revenue; revising calculation for Foundation Aid; altering calculation for Salary Incentive Aid; increasing percentages of allowable general fund carryover; prohibiting assessment of carryover penalty in certain fiscal years; adjusting weighted calculations for weighted average daily membership; revising July and December calculations for projected per-pupil revenue; providing an effective date; and providing for conditional effect.
