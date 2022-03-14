SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER 3-14-22: TPS continually improving operations

We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. With 3,496 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily. Here is an update on what is needed to maintain our sites and vehicles at TPS.
Maintenance and Transportation have received 2,710 work orders and completed 2,170 since July 1, 2021. We have approximately 127 acres to mow, weedeat and pick up trash or debris from; 605,240 square feet of buildings to clean and maintain; 444 HVAC units to clean, change belts, grease motors, and change out the 707 filters for those units; the installation of over 2400 LED bulbs throughout the district to reduce energy; and we have installed bottle fillers at Middle school, Greenwood, Cherokee, and Heritage to reduce waste. We have installed ionization units in all HVAC units and mobile air purifiers across the district to help improve air quality.
Our Transportation Department is just as busy making sure our buses and vehicles are safe to transport our students and faculty. We have 20 bus routes that transport 1,327 students and travel 920 miles daily; one car for the Oklahoma School for the Blind at 202 miles daily; five Boys & Girls Club buses at roughly 80 miles a day; on average, about three vehicles being serviced a day; 44 gallons of diesel are used every day; and 64 gallons of gas are used daily. A total of 31 buses; one semi truck; 38 cars, vans, and trucks; 13 trailers; one tractor; one backhoe; seven mowers; and two Kawasaki mules are serviced on a rotating basis. We also have on average about six activities per day using our transportation department.
We are fortunate to have quality personnel in these departments taking care of our students and faculty removing obstacles that could affect the learning environment.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all of its departments. It appears to be understood that a community is only as good as is its school system, and a school system is only as good as its community.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
